5 Stars who could miss AEW Double or Nothing 2024

AEW is set to hold its next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2024 on May 26, Sunday. The high-profile event will take place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A few matches have already been confirmed for the event. Willow Nightingale will put her TBS Title on the line against Mercedes Mone. Meanwhile, Will Ospreay will challenge Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship. Swerve Strickland will also defend his AEW World Championship but his challenger hasn't been revealed yet.

In the upcoming weeks, Tony Khan will add more matches to the card. While most of the company's top names will likely be in action, a few wrestlers may miss the pay-per-view. Here are five AEW stars who may not compete at Double or Nothing 2024.

#1 Former AEW World Champion MJF

MJF has been absent from AEW television for four months. He was last seen at the 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view, where he lost his World Championship to Samoa Joe.

Since the loss, The Salt of the Earth has been on hiatus due to some injuries. It was reported that he had plans to return to AEW in March 2024 and even met with Tony Khan in Boston to discuss potential creative pitches. However, due to some health issues, the plans had to be scrapped. Hence, fans may not get to see him anytime soon, meaning he will miss Double or Nothing too.

#2 Julia Hart

Julia Hart was last seen on TV during her title match with Willow Nightingale at Dynasty 2024. She lost the bout, marking the end of her TBS Title reign. Ahead of the bout, she was seemingly nursing a shoulder injury.

Fightful Select recently reported that Hart has been sidelined and won't be on television for some time. The status of her injury was not revealed, and it remains to be seen what's next for her.

The report from Fightful has put a big question mark on her status for Double or Nothing. It seems that she won't make it to the event.

#3 Powerhouse Hobbs

Powerhouse Hobbs recently challenged Jon Moxley for the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. It was an aggressive match that saw Moxley reign supreme. Following the contest, officials checked on Hobbs, as he seemingly got hurt.

It was later reported that Hobbs sustained a "significant" injury during his match against the former Dean Ambrose. Hence it is unlikely that fans will get to see him at Double or Nothing next month.

#4 Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega has been out of action since December 2023 after being diagnosed with diverticulitis. He is set to return to AEW on the upcoming edition of Dynamite which will take place in Winnipeg on May 1.

Despite the upcoming appearance, there is a chance that he will miss the Double or Nothing pay-per-view next month. He needs to undergo surgery before he can get back into the ring. The Cleaner and his team of doctors are still deciding on a surgery date. Hence, he could miss the high-profile event.

#5 Darby Allin

Darby Allin lost to Jay White on the Big Business episode of Dynamite in March 2024. Following the loss, he hasn't been on TV. It was reported that he injured his foot, forcing him to be on the sidelines.

Allin recently updated his fans that he got hit by a bus while crossing a street in New York. He sustained a broken nose in the accident. The chances of the face-painted star showing up at Double or Nothing look slim following the unfortunate incident.

