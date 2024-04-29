Former AEW champion unlikely to return soon - Reports

An AEW wrestler embroiled in high-profile feuds and matches has suffered an injury, and reports suggest that he won't be returning to the ring anytime soon.

That wrestler is Powerhouse Hobbs, a member of the Don Callis Family, who recently faced off against Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite, as part of the feud that the Family is in with the Blackpool Combat Club.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select said Hobbs' injury was a "significant" one and he isn't expected back "any time soon." The injury was confirmed by Bryan Alvarez a while ago.

The 33-year-old wrestler is one of the few performers on the AEW roster who was involved in a physical interaction with Ric Flair as part of the Sting Retirement Match storyline during the Texas Tornado tag team match on Dynamite. He also faced Will Ospreay on AEW Dynamite.

The Powerhouse Hobbs-Jon Moxley match was set up with Hobbs challenging The Lunatic Fringe for the IWGP Championship, and BCC members on an episode of Dynamite.

Earlier, Konosuke Takeshita and the Don Callis Family had viciously attacked BCC Member Bryan Danielson on a previous episode of Collision after the American Dragon and Claudio Castagnoli faced Hobbs and Kyle Fletcher. After that, Moxley laid out a challenge to Powerhouse Hobbs, which led to the IWGP Championship match.

AEW wrestler Powerhouse Hobbs had asked Lex Luger permission to use his finisher

Powerhouse Hobbs has fought with the best, and also had an eye on one of the best finishers in the business, the 'Torture Rack', made famous by the wrestling legend Lex Luger. Luger once revealed Hobbs had called him up to ask for permission to use the move.

"There's a guy in AEW, Powerhouse Hobbs. He's using the [Torture] Rack a little bit. He's got a good look; I like him! So, he very respectfully called me up and asked me—he got my number from Sting—if he could use my finisher. 'Well boy, you don't have to ask me to use my finish!' But I go, 'Absolutely!' I'm like, 'Man, rack 'em up'. So he's used a little bit. So I don't consider it my move; it's like a great finisher! It always got a rating in the 2K games, [and] still does. When you get a guy up there, it's match-over. It's a great finish!" Lex said.

The 2K games are popular in wrestling circles and provide players with the most immersive experience of being a professional wrestler, including past storylines, moves, and match gimmicks.

It remains to be seen when Hobbs will return.

