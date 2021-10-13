5 Superstars who could be the first to beat Bryan Danielson in AEW

Bryan Danielson is now an AEW star after a decade-long stint with WWE. It was a much-needed change for him, as he had achieved nearly everything he could in WWE.

He enters an entirely different roster as a relative newcomer, but there's no doubt that he is one of the best in the world -- not just best in AEW. We're going to see a different side of Danielson in AEW -- less sports entertainment and more professional wrestling.

Bryan Danielson @bryandanielson Thank you to the men and women who have worked so hard to make @aew what it is today. I’m still buzzing from last night, and that was only possible because of what you built. I am #AllElite … now it’s time to kick some f’kn heads in Thank you to the men and women who have worked so hard to make @aew what it is today. I’m still buzzing from last night, and that was only possible because of what you built. I am #AllElite… now it’s time to kick some f’kn heads in https://t.co/0NRDXcDugr

Danielson isn't going to be undefeated in singles competiton for very long. Given what's next for him, his first defeat could come sooner rather than later. He has already lost in a tag team match on Dynamite. Here are a few superstars who could become the first to defeat Bryan Danielson in singles competition in AEW:

#5. Kenny Omega - The most obvious choice to beat Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson @bryandanielson Tonight’s the night. First match in @AEW . Largest crowd in AEW history. First wrestling show at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Biggest match of my career. Ready to kick @KennyOmegamanX ’s head in. LET’S GOOOO! #AEWDynamite Tonight’s the night. First match in @AEW. Largest crowd in AEW history. First wrestling show at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Biggest match of my career. Ready to kick @KennyOmegamanX’s head in. LET’S GOOOO! #AEWDynamite https://t.co/2KpSwFtlma

When Bryan Danielson entered AEW, he went right after World Champion Kenny Omega. The reigning AEW World Champion has held the title for close to a year now, and there's a risk of him not touching that mark.

Many consider Omega to be the best world champion in AEW history, although the lineage itself only consists of Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. For Danielson, he knew that he was already one of the best in the world, and the underdog character that he played in WWE is firmly behind him.

What we're seeing now is an evolved Bryan Danielson who can take on the best of the best. The fact that he's going right after Kenny Omega is a statement in itself - win or lose.

AEW is either going to push Danielson heavily off the bat and have him be the one to dethrone Omega, or he is ultimately going to fall short. At Arthur Ashe Stadium, the two opened Dynamite with an explosive contest that delivered and more.

The only unfortunate part about it was that it ended in a time limit draw, setting up a future world title clash. If Danielson is to be Omega's next opponent for the World title, the latter could be the first man to beat The American Dragon in AEW.

Not that Danielson has had a vast array of matches, but losing early on to Kenny Omega wouldn't hurt his standing in AEW at all.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam