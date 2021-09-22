5 surprises that could happen at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam will be one of the biggest events in the history of All Elite Wrestling. Taking place live from the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, this show will surely break the company's attendance records.

The dream match between AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson in his in-ring debut for the company will headline this card in what should be a great bout.

Aside from the major matches in the lineup, there is plenty to look forward to that hasn't been announced yet. AEW All Out 2021 had the allure of champions defending titles, feuds being settled, and CM Punk returning to the ring for the first time in seven years. But the the Chicago fans also witnessed the debuts of Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho and Adam Cole as well.

With that in mind, there are a handful of free agents that could still sign with All Elite Wrestling. On the other hand, some of the company's own stars could return this week. The results of certain highly anticipated matches could also create magic for the fans in New York City. In this article, let's take a look at the five surprises that could happen at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

5) Brian Pillman Jr. beats MJF at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF Can’t wait to wrestle in front of 18k+ GOOFS in CRAPPY queens. Can’t wait to wrestle in front of 18k+ GOOFS in CRAPPY queens. https://t.co/3Z9PBvDZPP

One of the best-built matches heading into the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam is MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr. The grudge match started after Maxwell Jacob Friedman made disparaging remarks about Pillman Jr's hometown of Cincinnati and his family. A fired-up Pillman didn't take this disrespect lightly, but he and his Varsity Blonds partner Griff Garrison were assaulted by MJF and Wardlow.

The two men have traded barbs back and forth since then, with MJF even making despicable comments about Brian's late father. This set the stage for a showdown where Brian Pillman Jr. has so much to gain with a victory. Meanwhile, MJF will be looking to regain his momentum after a crushing loss to Chris Jericho at All Out 2021.

The Pinnacle leader is the bigger star here, but that's exactly why a win is so important for Pillman Jr. Most fans are expecting MJF to win at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, so a loss would be devastating for the dastardly heel. The second-generation star has mostly been a tag team competitor, so this win would definitely catapult him up the ranks.

Edited by Colin Tessier