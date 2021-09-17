5 reasons why Grand Slam is the biggest AEW Dynamite ever

AEW Dynamite has become known for its impressive lineups on a weekly basis. But the show kicks it up a notch when the company presents a special episode. The next one may even be a level up from their usual efforts, as AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam is one of the most important in the history of All Elite Wrestling.

For the first time, AEW Dynamite will take place in New York City. It will also mark the first time that All Elite Wrestling's flagship weekly show will emanate from a big stadium. Arthur Ashe Stadium is best known for being the home of tennis's premier event, the U.S. Open, so this also marks the first time that professional wrestling will occur in this famous sports arena.

AEW has done an exceptional job of hyping up this event, as the show sold out instantly when tickets went on sale. With tickets sold out before the card was announced, some fans were skeptical of what would occur following the landmark All Out pay-per-view.

That being said, in recent weeks, the company has gone the extra mile to set up this show. In this article, let's take a look at the five reasons why Grand Slam is the biggest AEW Dynamite ever.

5) AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam will feature a big Women's World Championship match

Ruby Soho made her long-awaited AEW debut at All Out 2021 as the Joker card in the Women's Casino Battle Royale. She outlasted Thunder Rosa to win the match and earn a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship. The company announced on this week's episode of Dynamite that Soho will get her opportunity against Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. at the Grand Slam show in New York City.

Ruby Soho was released from WWE on June 2nd, 2021, which shocked many Superstars and pundits alike. There was widespread happiness across the wrestling world to see the reception she got for her AEW debut. Her win was greeted with a lot of cheers, and now Soho is set for the biggest match of her career at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

The two ladies have their own history, with Soho helping Baker break into the business at the start of her career. The Britt Baker Soho has met in the past isn't the one she will face next week, though. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. has grown and evolved into one of the biggest stars in wrestling, and she reigns supreme as the AEW Women's World Championship.

This bout may be one of the most significant matches in the AEW women's division yet. Soho and Baker are two huge stars who will aim to to step up and deliver a memorable encounter, and it's fair to expect them to deliver a magical bout.

