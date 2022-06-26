5 Surprises we could see at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

AEW and NJPW will come together for a historic pay-per-view on Sunday, June 26. Forbidden Door, regardless of the circumstances, will be spoken about for years to come for the monumental achievement that it truly is.

Quite simply, this is the single largest possible crossover event in modern wrestling history — even if it took more than one sacrifice to the wrestling gods in the form of off-screen politics and real-life injuries.

As of writing, Kenny Omega, CM Punk, Tetsuya Naito, Bryan Danielson, KENTA, Andrade El Idolo, Tomohiro Ishii, Penta Oscuro, Hiromu Takahashi, and Rey Fénix may not be appearing at Forbidden Door. Those are just a few top stars that won't be seen on Sunday.

Despite the big names that won't be on the show, AEW and NJPW have still come together to put on a stellar match card that could be a defining moment for generations to come.

In this list, we take a look at five surprises that could take place at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door:

#5 Forbidden Door builds up the G1 Climax Tournament rather than a potential sequel

Tony Khan teased that Forbidden Door could become an annual show earlier this month. Almost instantaneously, rumor mills were abuzz with theories that this Sunday's show could close with a tease for the sequel between the two companies.

But what if that doesn't turn out to be the case? What if this partnership is more solid than any of those theories could comprehend? AEW could pull quite the swerve by putting NJPW's next big event — the G1 Climax Tournament — over.

The top draws in each Block — Kazuchika Okada (Block A), Jay White (Block B), Hiroshi Tanahashi (Block C), and Will Ospreay (Block D) — will all be in action at Forbidden Door.

As much as The Catalyst of Pro Wrestling would like to say the pay-per-view is about the Undisputed Elite and Bullet Club, the show's narrative could end up being about the G1 Climax Tournament. NJPW could then return the favor at their event, but more on that later.

#4 Who says the Forbidden Door has to be restricted to the men?

The solitary women's match at Forbidden Door

Women's wrestling is burgeoning around the world at the moment. The top champions in every promotion are gifted athletes that have earned their spot at the pinnacle of their respective divisions.

However, Forbidden Door currently features just one women's match on the card. We could see a woman step through the Forbidden Door to affect the outcome of this match.

Any of Deonna Purrazzo, Maki Itoh, Taya Valkyrie, Kamille, or Kairi could show up for a memorable moment at the pay-per-view. Imagine the buzz that would be created should The Virtuosa step through the forbidden door again to cost La Mera Mera her coveted title. It would be nothing short of iconic.

The match with possibly the quietest buildup on the card could be elevated should a woman step through the Forbidden Door and make history in the process.

#3 Zack Sabre Jr. can put on an instant classic with anyone or anything — could his opponent do the same?

Viewers have been promised an exquisite treat with this match

Zack Sabre Jr. is arguably the most technically sound professional wrestler on the planet. A rematch with the quintessential Bryan Danielson was a mouth-watering prospect that could have sold the pay-per-view on its own.

However, the unfortunate injury to The American Dragon meant the event was robbed of arguably its match of the night. It even begged the question — whoever his replacement may be, could this athlete keep up with The Technical Wizard?

Odds are the Blackpool Combat Club's newest joinee could be either Claudio Castagnoli (formerly known as Cesaro) or Johnny Gargano. Both men are phenomenally talented and could very well hang in the ring with a maestro like ZSJ.

#2 Could the AEW World Championship be showcased in the G1 Climax Tournament for the first time ever?

Hiroshi Tanahashi could add another feather to his legendary cap at Forbidden Door

The Ace of New Japan Pro Wrestling is one of the most legendary wrestlers of the 21st Century. Having carried the company on his back through the troubled waters of the post-Inoki era, Hiroshi Tanahashi is a name no pro wrestling fan will ever forget.

A generational talent in every sense, he could add another accomplishment to his illustrious career by winning the AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door. Tanahashi could then take the title on tour in Japan as he is scheduled to compete at the upcoming G1 Climax Tournament in July.

If there ever was a time for another company's top title to be showcased in the tournament, it is now. And Hiroshi Tanahashi is the perfect man to do so. To top all of that, AEW and NJPW could set up the historic run at Forbidden Door.

#1 There is no AEW x NJPW crossover without Kenny Omega

For a Forbidden Door to even exist, it had to be built on the wall that is Kenny Omega. The man embodies everything that is right with both AEW and NJPW in the most spectacular fashion.

He is also the only wrestler to hold the top titles in both companies. One could even argue that this event simply would not happen if it were not for The Best Bout Machine. Despite the accomplishments of every single founding member of AEW, it is Omega who bridges the gap between the two companies.

Hence, for the pay-per-view to occur without an appearance from The Cleaner would be nigh sacrilegious. Whether it's just a pre-recorded segment or vignette, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door needs the one man without whom the single largest possible crossover event in modern wrestling history may not even be possible — Kenny Omega.

