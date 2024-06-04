5 surprises Tony Khan could pull off on AEW Dynamite this week

AEW Forbidden Door 2024 is shaping up to be a quality pay-per-view. It will be the third installment of the annual crossover event between AEW and NJPW.

Several title matches have already been announced for the high-stakes PPV. With Adam Copeland vacating the TNT Championship, a new champion is set to be crowned at Forbidden Door 2024 in a high-risk ladder match.

In the women's division, Toni Storm will take on STARDOM's Mina Shirakawa in an inter-promotional contest. AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland will also be in action during the show, defending his newly won title against The Aerial Assassin, Will Ospreay.

This week's edition of Dynamite will further build upon these storylines. The AEW creative will look to raise the stakes for the Forbidden Door event on the upcoming episode of their flagship show. Let's take a look at five surprises Tony Khan could pull off on AEW Dynamite this week.

#5. Mariah May beats Saraya to score a massive upset

"Timeless" Toni Storm seems to have entered a feud with her former faction leader, Saraya. On this week's episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite, The Anti Diva will take on Storm's close ally, Mariah May.

While Saraya is expected to prevail in this contest, fans may see a massive upset on the cards.

The Glamour is all set to play a major role in Toni Storm's upcoming battle against Mina Shirakawa at Forbidden Door 2024. The Fighting Princess, who is close to both Storm and Shirakawa, may have to pick a side in this match.

Tony Khan might consider handing Mariah May an important victory heading into the pay-per-view. While the upset may not affect Saraya's credibility, it would give May much-needed momentum before her "big" moment at Forbidden Door.

#4. MJF attacks Roderick Strong

MJF has a score to settle with The Undisputed Kingdom. The Devil did assault Adam Cole during his return at Double or Nothing, but his issues with the heel group are far from over.

On the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, Roderick Strong will take on Swerve Strickland in a World Championship match. The Salt of the Earth could attack The Messiah of the Backbreaker in this match to deny him the world title.

Interestingly, It was Strong's alliance with The Panama Playboy that cost MJF his World Championship at the Worlds End pay-per-view. The Devil could return the favor on this week's Dynamite by destroying the former AEW International Champion.

#3. The Elite announce Hangman Adam Page as an Interim EVP

Tony Khan has appointed an interim EVP in Christopher Daniels to keep The Elite in check. On the latest episode of Dynamite, Daniels took charge by preventing The Young Bucks from unfairly crowning Jack Perry as the new TNT Champion.

However, it is unlikely that the TNA legend would be able to keep The Elite silent for too long. The group was not afraid of laying their hands on Tony Khan and Kenny Omega, which suggests they might go to any lengths to eliminate Daniels' threat.

To counter Tony Khan’s actions, The Young Bucks could introduce their own interim EVP in the form of Hangman Adam Page.

The addition of The Cowboy to The Elite would bring immense heat to the villainous faction. The AEW audience adores Page, who has always played the role of a sympathetic babyface.

Hangman's inclusion into The Elite storyline will help nullify the resistance of Team AEW, while also ensuring a necessary character shift for the former World Champion.

#2. Ricky Starks returns to assist Team AEW

Ricky Starks has been absent from AEW television since March 2024. The Absolute One is reportedly cleared to compete, but the company seemingly has no plans for the former FTW Champion right now.

Tony Khan recently commented on the talented superstar, calling him a tremendous asset to the show. The Jacksonville Jaguars owner hailed Starks' contributions to the company, wishing to get him involved in more important programs.

With rumors of Starks' interest in a potential WWE contract, Khan might need to book the former Tag Team Champion in a major storyline as soon as possible.

Ricky Starks could show up on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite to heat up the ongoing war between Team AEW and The Elite. The Absolute One could reprise his role as a popular babyface to join FTR in their battle against the company EVPs.

Starks' presence could help tilt things in favor of the babyfaces, who have constantly been outsmarted by the heel group.

#1. Will Ospreay is blindsided by The Patriarch

Will Ospreay survived the Casino Gauntlet match on the last episode of Dynamite to secure a World Championship match against Swerve Strickland at Forbidden Door 2024.

Interestingly, neither of the two stars can afford a loss at the moment. While Swerve is only a month into his title reign, Ospreay would like to avoid losing until his big match at All In Wembley.

To solve this creative puzzle, Tony Khan may consider writing off The Aerial Assassin for a while. On the upcoming Dynamite episode, Christian Cage's Patriarch could attack the former IWGP Champion, postponing the match between him and Swerve.

After his defeat against Strickland at Double or Nothing, Captain Charisma would be on the lookout for a rematch. Taking out Will Ospreay will allow Cage to take his place at Forbidden Door while also setting up a new rivalry.