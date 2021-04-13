5 AEW Tag Teams most likely to dethrone The Young Bucks

The Young Bucks are a trailblazing tag team in AEW. The brothers are fun and cool to watch. Both of them are incredible performers capable of having fantastic matches anywhere on the card.

Matt and Nick Jackson could be the best tag team in the world right now. But one thing that has not been so great is having them win the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

There could be plenty of reasons behind it, but one that instantly comes to mind is that The Young Bucks are AEW's executive vice presidents. This means that part of the booking power and creative control resides with them. So it's not unfair for a fan to wish to see some other tag team with the titles instead.

We know that the team that dethrones The Young Bucks will get a huge push, alongside a title reign that could be historic. Let's take a look at five such tag teams that can accomplish this feat.

#5 Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky to shine in AEW

The newly formed alliance of "All Ego" Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky is one team to look out for. Scorpio Sky turned heel by attacking Darby Allin after a fantastic match for the TNT Championship. That turn has created a separation between SCU and Sky for now.

Ethan Page debuted in the "Face of the Revolution" ladder match at AEW Revolution. After feeling overshadowed by Christian Cage's debut, he has been slowly charting a course to get to the top anyhow. When both Sky and Page formed an alliance, a tag team with a purpose was born.

To claim recognition, Scorpio Sky decided to team up with Ethan Page. The duo squared off against the Sydal brothers to clinch their first-ever win as a tag team in AEW Dark: Elevation.

Both men are undeniably talented and have had tag team experience. Ethan Page has enjoyed his recent run with Impact Wrestling as a dominant tag team wrestler representing "The North." The North's reign of the Impact World Tag Team Championship is the longest in the title's history.

It would be a suitable fit for Page, with his new partner Sky, to try and reach the same highs as he did over at Impact. The formidable duo could win the tag team championships by making a big statement and putting the whole tag team division on notice.

