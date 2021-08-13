5 tag teams who could win the AEW World Tag Team Titles next

AEW All Out 2021 is just a few weeks away, and only two matches have announced. One of the biggest bouts on that pay-per-view will undoubtedly be for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. The titles have been among the most important in the entire company due to how much All Elite Wrestling values its tag team division.

The Young Bucks have held the AEW World Tag Team Titles since Full Gear 2020, and they have crafted a wonderful reign that has featured several exciting contests. They have also become one of the most entertaining acts in the promotion after their heel turn. Matt and Nick Jackson have been built so well that whoever beats them is in store for a huge boost.

With the Young Bucks' opponents at the next major event currently unknown, it seems like a good time to predict who could be the tag team to defeat the champions. In this article, let's take a look at the five duos who could win the AEW World Tag Team Titles.

#5 Jurassic Express - AEW

Jurassic Express starts things off at a fast pace!

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/ENYqtAIwTp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 24, 2020

On next week's AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against the #1 ranked Jurassic Express. The team of Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus have been picking up momentum and should make for a formidable challenge. This matchup also continues a feud that started well over a year ago.

At last year's All Out, the Young Bucks defeated Jurassic Express in a contest that foreshadowed a change in attitude that has been evident in Matt and Nick since April. More recently, Jungle Boy was unsuccessful in a bid at the AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega on the June 26th Saturday Night Dynamite.

Jurassic Express would be ideal for the next AEW World Tag Team Champions because it would be a great payoff for all the Jungle Boy push. The 24-year old has been one of the promotion's brightest stars, as he has had high-profile matches against Chris Jericho, MJF and Darby Allin. Defeating the Young Bucks would feel like a culmination of his journey.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Colin Tessier