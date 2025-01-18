The rivalry between AEW and WWE is intense. Both promotions have heavy financial backing and numerous talented wrestlers. Furthermore, All Elite Wrestling is the only promotion that has managed to provide the Stamford-based company with some actual competition since the Monday Night Wars.

Even though the rivalry between the two companies is fierce, the roster members have a good relationship with each other. Not only are there cross-promotional couples, but there have also been instances where a current AEW star teamed up with a current WWE star. While some are quite popular, a few have been forgotten with time.

Here are 5 tag teams of WWE and AEW stars you forgot existed.

#5. LA Knight and Brian Cage

Before signing with WWE and AEW respectively, LA Knight and Brian Cage wrestled for several independent promotions. Interestingly, during this era, the two wrestlers joined forces from time to time.

Collectively known as The Natural Selection, they held the NWA Heritage Tag Team Championship for over 200 days. After losing it to The RockNES Monsters, they feuded with each other.

#4. Chelsea Green and former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker

Chelsea Green recently became the inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion. Meanwhile, Britt Baker is a former AEW Women's World Champion. Both women are immensely talented in-ring performers. However, fans often forget that they used to be a tag team.

Green and Baker's tag team was known as Fire and Nice. They were active during the late 2010s and performed in promotions such as RISE Wrestling and SHIMMER. The duo are good friends to this day.

#3. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable

Chad Gable is one of WWE's biggest stars in 2025. Meanwhile, Shelton Benjamin signed with AEW last year and is currently a member of The Hurt Syndicate. Both men have similar in-ring styles and it might not come as a surprise to know that they used to tag together.

When Benjamin re-signed with WWE in 2017, he got paired with the American Made leader. The duo won many matches. However, they never managed to win the Tag Team Championships.

#2. Claudio Castagnoli and Shinsuke Nakamura

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli is one of the driving forces of the Death Riders. From 2011 to 2022, he was signed to the WWE, where he won several titles. He was also seen teaming up with many popular stars. However, it is often forgotten that he was once in a faction called The Artist Collective. This trio consisted of him, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

At Extreme Rules 2020, the team of Castagnoli and Nakamura defeated The New Day and won the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships. A few months later, they dropped them to the same opponents.

#1. Corey Graves and PAC

Corey Graves recently made headlines due to his unhappiness with his role in WWE. Although he is a talented commentator, he was once an upcoming wrestling star. Unfortunately, he retired from in-ring competition in 2014 due to concussion issues.

Graves predominantly wrestled in NXT where he regularly teamed up with All Elie Wrestling star, PAC. Furthermore, the duo held the NXT Tag Team Championships. They held it for a little over two months until they lost it to The Ascension.

