5 Things AEW subtly told us on Dynamite: Sting's last opponent, copying rumored WWE feud, Jeff Hardy's return match confirmed?

Following on from an excellent show last week, the latest episode of AEW Dynamite provided fans with loads of memorable moments.

From surprise returns to unexpected WWE references, this week's show had plenty of highlights that will undoubtedly have the wrestling world talking about Tony Khan's company for the next seven days.

With that being said, there were also some subtle inferences fans can take away from this week's Dynamite. While these points may not have been expressed explicitly on the show, there are some takeaways.

Here are five things AEW subtly told us on this week's Dynamite.

#5. Wardlow is staying put in AEW

Despite rumors of a potential move to WWE, it seems Wardlow is not going anywhere for now.

Mr. Mayhem has been subject to some less-than-stellar bookings by Tony Khan, causing many fans and wrestling personalities to suggest that the former TNT Champion should angle for a move away from the company. WWE has also reportedly shown interest in the 35-year-old star.

However, Wardlow's return on the most recent episode of Dynamite seems to suggest that he is staying put — at least for now. He will look to reclaim the TNT Championship when he faces Powerhouse Hobbs on next week's show.

#4. Jeff Hardy's next steps revealed

The Hardy Boys are never too far away from the limelight. They are one of the most decorated and popular tag teams ever. However, the Extreme Brothers have not been seen together on AEW programming since Jeff's DUI arrest nearly 10 months ago.

With Jeff returning on the latest episode of Dynamite, the duo might fight opposite The Firm. Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy have been involved in this storyline for some time now and have since introduced HOOK and Matt's brother Jeff into the equation. When exactly The Charismatic Enigma will have his return match is yet to be seen.

#3. Sting vs. MJF: Title vs. Career

One of the standout moments from this week's Dynamite was Sting's incredible promo, where he confronted MJF and defended Darby Allin. The Icon namedropped current WWE star Cody Rhodes and legends like Ric Flair, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall.

A point that Sting brought up that fans were less than happy to hear was that "showtime" was coming to an end and that the WCW legend didn't have the desire to chase a world title anymore.

However, seeing as though Sting is still one of the most popular stars in the business and still has some gas in the tank, perhaps this was all a ruse and instead a subtle foreshadowing of a title vs. career match down the line.

#2. Adam Cole and Keith Lee fulfilled Vince McMahon's wish

Last night's main event saw Keith Lee face off against Chris Jericho. After Swerve Strickland interfered in the closing stages of the match, The Ocho was able to pick up the victory. However, Jericho's celebrations were cut short by the arrival of Adam Cole.

Cole and Lee had several wars back in NXT, and the two have seemingly grown immense respect for each other because of them. However, when Adam Cole's WWE contract ran out, Vince McMahon reportedly had the unexplainable idea to make him Keith Lee's manager.

While the idea seemed laughable at the time and ultimately never came to fruition, it looks as though the two may be working together in AEW. Hopefully, Tony Khan keeps Cole active as an in-ring wrestler — The Panama City Playboy is far too talented to be used solely as a mouthpiece.

#1. New faction forming in AEW

Jay White's appearance on last week's Dynamite sent shockwaves around the wrestling world. The Switchblade was immediately inserted into the feud between Juice Robinson and Ricky Starks, stacking the odds in the Bullet Club members' favor.

However, there were a lot of question marks surrounding this union, seeing as though White was seemingly replaced as the leader of Bullet Club by David Finlay. White may have addressed the issue on this week's Dynamite by referencing "Bullet Club Gold."

Perhaps this new group could serve as an American sub-division of the Bullet Club, leading to an eventual collision between White and Finlay. This remains to be seen. Nonetheless, this looks like an interesting proposition that could turn the entire AEW landscape on its head.

