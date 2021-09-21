5 Things AEW should do on this week's Dynamite: Grand Slam – Former IMPACT World champion helps CM Punk, unexpected star betrays MJF, and more

AEW has embarked on making history since stepping into a world dominated by global juggernauts in WWE. This coming Wednesday, the company will host the Dynamite: Grand Slam from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

With the success of All Out 2021, people have high hopes from AEW to produce an eventful show. Despite not getting significant time to build storylines, Tony Khan smartly lined up a match card, which is no less than pay-per-view worthy.

Stars like Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, CM Punk, Sting, and MJF, to name a few, have already been booked for the upcoming episode. In addition, Dr. Britt Baker will put her AEW Women's Championship on the line against Ruby Soho.

As exhilarating as the lineup looks, fans will wait with bated breath for the outcome of these matches. That said, let's take a look at five things AEW should do on Wednesday night to ensure another noteworthy event.

#5 AEW should do a segment pitting CM Punk and Brian Cage against Team Taz

CM Punk found himself in a tough spot against Team Taz over the last few weeks. The Straight Edge Superstar will square off against Powerhouse Hobbs on Friday night, which will be his second match since defeating Darby Allin.

Before that, Punk will be making his appearance on Dynamite for a live interview. Given the recent assault from Team Taz on the former WWE superstar, it's unlikely that Punk's segment will go smoothly.

AEW should make the segment a must-see by having every member of Team Taz, including Ricky Starks, confront the Second City Saint. The faction would then proceed to launch a three-on-one assault, opening the spot for Brian Cage to return and even the odds.

It would also reignite the rivalry between Starks and Cage, which seems to be going nowhere at the moment. On top of that, these youngsters would get a massive spotlight by sharing the ring with Punk.

It will be a feel-good moment for Cage, who is apparently unhappy with his position in the company, at least according to his wife, Mellisa Santos.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh