5 things Ric Flair can do in AEW

As if the landscape of professional wrestling wasn't wild enough, Ric Flair has reportedly been released from WWE. Reports state that Flair requested his release due to frustrations with recent storylines he'd been involved in.

Unfortunately, the last thing we'll remember Ric Flair for in WWE is screaming "call me daddy" after Lacey Evans announced her pregnancy. That's definitely not the way a WWE Hall of Fame career should end.

Considering that Charlotte Flair's fiancé Andrade El Idolo is in AEW, as well as some of the Four Horsemen, we're wondering if The Nature Boy could be on his way to the company. If so, what would Flair bring to the table? What kind of storylines can we see emerge should Flair join All Elite Wrestling?

#5 Ric Flair joins Andrade and Chavo Guerrero

It's probably the most obvious move, but man what a move it would be. Seriously, these three men walking out on Dynamite dressed from head to toe in some thousand dollar suits? The image alone is worth bringing Ric Flair in.

Andrade and Flair have gotten incredibly close in recent years thanks to Andrade's engagement to Charlotte Flair. The 16-time world champion has spoken publicly about Andrade a hand full of times, considering him one of the greatest talents in the sport today.

With not one, but two world class legends backing up Andrade's legacy, it could elevate the man straight to the top of the card. And if Ric Flair and Andrade are in AEW, who's to say another member of the family won't make the jump when their contract expires?

