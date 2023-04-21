5-time world champion in WWE must return after 357 days to retire Goldberg at AEW All In

A potential retirement match for former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg and AEW star CM Punk at All In could generate a lot of buzz for the promotion.

It has been seven months since former WWE World Champion CM Punk was last seen in an AEW ring. His absence is due to a supposed suspension after an alleged backstage brawl with The Elite following the All Out media scrum. Furthermore, the former AEW World Champion was injured during a match against Jon Moxley during the same show, which took place on September 4 last year and has been recuperating ever since.

Meanwhile, Goldberg recently announced his free agency and has talked about wanting a retirement match, which he was promised by Vince McMahon in a handshake deal but never happened. With Tony Khan apparently showing interest in him, there's a possibility that he could show up at AEW and have his retirement match against Punk.

The potential retirement match could take place at AEW's first international show, All In, which is set to be held at Wembley Stadium in the UK on August 27 this year. The idea of Punk retiring Goldberg in front of a massive crowd at such an iconic venue is sure to be a draw for wrestling fans around the world.

If it does come to fruition, it could be a defining moment for both wrestlers and for Tony Khan's promotion.

WWE veteran challenged Tony Khan to book CM Punk vs. Goldberg in a blockbuster match at AEW All In

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff recently challenged AEW owner Tony Khan to book a blockbuster match between CM Punk and former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg.

On the latest episode of the Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff stated that it would take courage for Khan to book the match.

"Book CM Punk and Bill Goldberg. You want to book something that's gonna sell out Wembley? Book that. Bill Goldberg's last match, against CM Punk. Dare you. Dare you. Grab your b*lls, TK," Eric Bischoff said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Reports suggest that the former world champion could soon return to AEW after being absent from television.

Would you like to see Goldberg have his retirement match against CM Punk? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

