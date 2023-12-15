Jon Moxley, Toni Storm and 3 other AEW stars who unexpectedly kissed on-screen

AEW is a wrestling promotion filled with entertainers who will go to great lengths to get fans talking. Few things stir up a conversation as much as some lip-locking action or romance on television.

This is even more true when it comes out of nowhere, much like the entries on this list. Whether it is a star trying to get in their opponent's head, or an attempt to distract an adversary in the heat of combat, an unexpected kiss is a surefire way to stir up some chatter amongst the internet wrestling community.

Here are five times AEW stars surprisingly kissed on-screen:

#5. Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland plant a smooch on one another

The inspiration for this list comes from the recent match on Dynamite between Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland. During the feeling-out process of the match, Mox attempted to play some mind games with his opponent by giving the Mogul Embassy boss a peck — or a smooch, as Excalibur termed it on commentary.

Never one to back down, Swerve returned the favor just a few moments later. Despite this, Moxley would go on to win the match and perch himself atop the Gold League in the ongoing AEW Continental Classic.

#4. Toni Storm gives Saraya a timeless memory at AEW Grand Slam

AEW Grand Slam 2023 is remembered for a number of highlight moments: Eddie Kingston finally overcoming Claudio Castagnoli to win the ROH World Championship, MJF fending off the monstrous Samoa Joe to retain the Triple B, and of course, Toni Storm attempting to best Saraya after a quick game of tonsil hockey.

While Storm's efforts didn't result in her getting the win, she created a moment that will be engrained in many AEW fans' minds for the pure shock value of the kiss. More so, this would give the wrestling world a teaser into the unpredictable 'Timeless' character that Storm now portrays.

#3. Toni Storm's attempt to help Juice Robinson backfires

2023 has been quite the year for Toni Storm in terms of on-screen lip-smacking action. At NJPW's Resurgence pay-per-view in May, Storm attempted to help her husband Juice Robinson score a win over Fred Rosser (fka Darren Young) by delivering a low blow to the former WWE star.

Rosser was one step ahead, however, as he then revealed that he was wearing a cup to protect his groin. He took matters one step further by snogging Storm with Robinson sitting in the corner. Although, Rosser, an openly gay man, did not seem too happy with the kiss himself.

#2. Lana and Bobby Lashley get freaky live on RAW

In one of the more strange and convoluted storylines of 2019, Lana (CJ Perry) found herself paired with Bobby Lashley on WWE programming with Miro (then known as Rusev) bearing witness to all their affairs.

The less said about this angle the better, but one instance that will stick with fans for quite some time is the moment the All Mighty and the Ravishing Russian passionately made out at the top of the rampway. Yes, everyone involved is a professional. But still, this must have been an awkward one for Miro to watch.

#1. Bryan Danielson gets caught in a love triangle

Bryan Danielson had a way with the ladies during his time in WWE. Before he was married to Brie Garcia (fka Brie Bella), The American Dragon found himself caught up in a love triangle with AJ Lee and her then-soon-to-be husband CM Punk.

Playing up to her off-the-walls character, Lee puckered up with Danielson on a 2012 episode of SmackDown, with CM Punk visibly upset. As if this moment wasn't shocking enough, Lee then decided to boost the future AEW Champion's mood by giving him a passionate kiss as well. 2012 — what a time to be alive.

