5 times AEW took a shot at WWE

Both AEW and WWE have often come out to say they don't consider each other as direct competitors. However, we all know that undermining the situation doesn't invalidate a pre-existing rivalry between them.

The rivalry isn't as intense as the WCW-WWE Monday Night wars. Still, we have seen them both frequently take unnecessary jibes at each other in their televised programming. While many might call it hitting below the belt, others enjoy the harmless back and forth between them.

Only one of WWE's shows, NXT, directly clashed with AEW Dynamite's time slot, but since it is moving to Tuesday nights, it's safe to say that healthy competition will soon truly become a reality. The spicy affair is forecast to reduce, but let's look at five such incidents where AEW took shots at WWE.

#5 Jake Hager's redemption in AEW

AEW has been trying to create an original roster for the future. However, no one can deny that they have used the aid of some former WWE superstars to bring new eyes to their product.

One such familiar name is Jake Hager, who was formally known as Jack Swagger in WWE. Hager did not sign with any other wrestling promotion for years. Instead, he focused on MMA and has become a recognized cage fighter for Bellator. He made his debut on AEW Dynamite's first episode to join Chris Jericho's Inner Circle.

Jake Hager makes surprise appearance at AEW Dynamite debut https://t.co/83JR8uxxnd pic.twitter.com/nZb8rVdzYY — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) October 3, 2019

Hager expected an AEW reception with "We The People" chants. His last successful run with WWE featured that catchphrase heavily, and people loved it. On an episode of AEW Dynamite, during an Inner Circle promo, the audience started chanting the phrase at Hager.

Chris Jericho would have none of it. He would furiously cut those chants off by claiming that the chant sucked and that "it was a stupid idea from bad creative." The crowd wasn't expecting such a direct shot by the veteran at all.

They were taken aback by Jericho's direct invalidation of Hager's association with his past visage. Jericho's distancing of Hager from his former gimmick did give the character a weighty dynamic to build on alongside a fresh start in the company.

