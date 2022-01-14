5 times AEW stars and WWE Superstars clashed on social media

AEW and WWE might have publicly stirred clear from acknowledging each other as legitimate competition, but that has not stopped their fans and stars from taking potshots at each other.

WWE had initially tried to use NXT to curb AEW's momentum by going head-to-head with Dynamite on Wednesday night. It lasted barely two years before Vince McMahon and co. conceded defeat. Tony Khan has also signed a large number of former WWE Superstars, taking advantage of the massive talent cuts that have occurred recently.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes Tony Khan is gradually closing the gap with Vince McMahon's promotion. With its growing audience, he believes the company is well on its way to challenging WWE. Speaking on his podcast 83 weeks, Bischoff said:

“Tony Khan's company is definitely closing the gap, they’re growing, their audience is growing. If that trend continues, I think my quote was they’re going to be legitimate competition. I’m not sure I said anything about closing the gap, although, I didn’t write the headline."

"I think what I was referring to is they're on their way to becoming legitimate competition. When I say legitimate competition, I’m talking about market share, not online hype and peripheral news headlines because 90% of that is bullsh** anyway."

With the brewing rivalry and tribalism, it's no surprise that the stars of each promotion might tend to clash with one another on social media. Whether it's taking potshots at each other's finishers or arguing over ratings, here are five times WWE and AEW talents feuded online.

#5. AEW TNT Interim Champion Sammy Guevara vs. WWE Superstar T-Bar

In early 2021, RAW star T-Bar called out Sammy Guevara on Twitter for stealing The Retribution member’s finisher. He debuted a move on the main roster called Eyes Wide Shut, which is similar to the TNT Interim Champion's GTH.

Guevara responded by saying that T-Bar had himself stolen that move from former pro-wrestler Matt Demorest. As a way to further poke fun at T-Bar, Guevara dressed up as the RAW star in a video blog on his YouTube channel. He then asked his friend to guess who he was, to which she first replied "a virgin," and later, "a jobber."

Naturally, this caught T-Bar's attention. Dijak tweeted "RENT FREE" on his account as a way of implying that he lives rent-free in the head of the AEW star. The heat between the two wrestlers felt real and got fans debating which star performed the finisher better.

