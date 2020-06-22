Sasha Banks makes a bold claim against another AEW tag team; Chris Jericho responds

Sasha Banks has taken a jab at another AEW tag-team

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks and her tag team partner Bayley have been enjoying a successful run as two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Fresh off their latest title defense on NXT, Banks once again took to Twitter and claimed that the duo of 'The Boss' and the reigning WWE SmackDown Women's Champion is better than the AEW pairing of Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

Banks, who has been known for trolling on social media, made another big claim. However, on this occasion, 'The Boss' caught the attention of AEW Superstar Chris Jericho, who despite congratulating Banks and Bayley on their success, engaged in some friendly banter with them

Sasha Banks has been engaging in social media back-and-forths with several notable tag team members and 'The Boss' has been all over Twitter claiming that the duo of her and Bayley are better than the most, in fact, they're the greatest tag team of all time.

Over the past week, Banks claimed that the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are better than AEW's FTR, who formerly were known as The Revival in WWE. Banks also responded to Matt Hardy, stating that they're better than The Hardy Boyz, which caught the attention of AEW Superstar Matt Hardy

Banks finally took aim at Inner Circle duo, Sammy Guevera & Chris Jericho who have been highly entertaining as a tag team on AEW. 'The Boss' posted the following on Twitter, claiming that she and Bayley are better than Le Sex Gods, in comparison to the head-to-head viewership between AEW and NXT from this past Wednesday.

Banks' response caught the attention of Chris Jericho, who took a shot at the WWE tag team in his own manner, despite also congratulating them in his tweet.

Here is what the former AEW World Champion wrote:

Congrats guys, proud of you! But don’t forget to add that you got SMOKED in the all important p18-49 demo (which is what advertisers care about the most) 367k to 264k! You did good...Just not good enough! 😉 https://t.co/3qcGIjxdck — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 21, 2020

Sasha Banks and Bayley's run as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Sasha Banks and Bayley are currently enjoying their second reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and on the last episode of NXT, the pair defended the titles successfully against Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart. The duo won the WWE Women's Tag Titles on the June 5 episode of SmackDown, making them the second tag team to hold the titles twice in WWE history.

As for Chris Jericho on AEW, the Inner Circle leader will be facing Orange Cassidy at AEW: Fyter Fest.