5 Triple H dream matches in AEW we'll never see

Triple H is a pillar of WWE and one of the biggest names of both the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras. He is a multiple-time champion with a career spanning nearly 27 years.

Triple H is known for his "reign of terror" from 2002 - 2004 as well as with the stable D-Generation X. The reign of terror was especially iconic as Levesque had some of the longest and most dominant championship runs in WWE. Triple H is also known for his comical angles with DX as well, so the wrestler is very flexible.

Triple H has toned down to sporadic appearances since 2020 as he settled into his corporate role. Because of this, as well as his age, it's practically impossible to see the giant make an AEW appearance. But there are quite a number of wrestlers who could still make for an exciting feud with Triple H.

AEW has one of the best rosters today, if not the best. Triple H could go up against nearly anyone, but this list will dive into a few of the best matches for Triple H.

5. Triple H could have a feud with MJF

Seeing Triple H face the younger talent might not be what fans would like to see, but if there's any young star that Triple H needs to wrestle with, it would be MJF. Friedman has a bright future ahead of him, but a run against or even with Triple H could do him a lot of good.

The star's rise could definitely mirror Randy Orton and who better to help him with that than Triple H? They could initially team up where MJF gravitates to the Cerebral Assassin and ends up trying to betray him. Much like with Jericho, but being blindsided by Triple H. MJF could go down like Orton did and then rise up from the ashes and establish himself.

This could make Triple H appear as a mentor first while eventually reverting to his old treacherous self. He'd prove that he still has it, ending off an episode of Dynamite with his signature smirk. This would increase MJF's legitimacy and generate an amazing reaction from the crowd.

Of course, in the end, MJF should pick up a win over Triple H. Notching one more well known legend to his hit list.

