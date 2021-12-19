5 Underrated AEW Tag Teams in 2021

Tag team wrestling in 2021 - a subject of ongoing debate.

Promotions like AEW place a heavy emphasis on it, while others are strictly focused on singles acts. The fans, on the other hand, have made it clear that tag team wrestling is not only wanted, but needed.

The issue with tag team-heavy companies like AEW is that it is often difficult to find the television time available to focus on tag team programs, let alone ensure that all of the teams have an equal chance to have a decent push.

As 2021 comes to an end, we take a look at the AEW tag team division and the teams that are flying under the radar and hopefully see better success in 2022.

AEW Tag Team The Hybrid 2

#5 The Hybrid 2

Angelico and Jack Evans received a decent mid-card push when AEW first launched in 2019, but seem to have been relegated to AEW Dark and AEW Dark Elevation.

With a good combination of ground wrestling and high-flying moves, they would be better utilized in quality feuds and matches on the main shows, Dynamite and Rampage. Additionally, with all the factions in AEW, the one that really needs to be disbanded is the Hardy Family Office, as it has no clear mission and is just a faction for the sake of a faction.

Unfortunately, Hybrid 2's affiliation with the faction is doing more harm than good, as they have become lost in the shuffle.

As their own entity, they could be matched up against any of the top-tier tag teams in AEW.

They may not be tag team championship caliber right now, but as heels or babyfaces, there's still an opportunity to build them into something more than they are now.

