5 Underutilized AEW stars who could potentially find success under Triple H's regime in WWE

Triple H is now the Head of Creative in WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement. After taking time away from the company last summer to deal with his health issues, Hunter is now back with a bang and ready to lead WWE into a new era.

The news got fans excited as he led NXT to prominence during his time in charge of the former black-and-gold brand. Triple H has plenty of experience as a showrunner for the developmental show and has an eye for spotting and cultivating talent.

The likes of Finn Balor, Sami Zayn, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, and the Four Horsewomen benefited under his leadership, which might not have been the case if he wasn't present. With Triple H's ascension, both wrestlers and fans alike are excited to see underutilized talents in the company getting a fair chance to succeed in this new era.

The regime change in WWE will probably have wrestlers excited over in AEW as well as those suffering from a lack of television time. Despite having more television and online programming than ever, Tony Khan has been unable to satisfy his entire roster, which could see them try their luck in a Hunter-led WWE.

On that note, we predict five underutilized AEW talents who could potentially succeed under Triple H's regime in WWE.

#5. Triple H could guide Brian Cage to be the current era's Batista

The lack of success Brian Cage has had in AEW is very disappointing for wrestling fans who know what he is truly capable of. The Machine was a world champion in IMPACT Wrestling and regularly featured on Lucha Underground, much more so than in the Jacksonville-based company.

While he debuted under a lot of fanfare in 2020 and aligned himself with Taz, his momentum eventually stalled. He even dropped the FTW Championship to his former ally Ricky Starks. Arguably, his former Team Taz members Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, and even Hook are more over than Cage ever was in AEW.

The 38-year-old seemingly never felt like the right fit for All Elite Wrestling. His massive physique and larger-than-life persona felt much more suited to WWE's sports entertainment brand. Perhaps with Triple H's guidance, he can follow the blueprint laid out by another student of The Game, Batista, on how to reach the top of the industry as a big man.

Speaking on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Brian Cage opened up about the early part of his career when he was signed to WWE's developmental brand at the time, FCW. However, the company's higher-ups saw him as nothing more than "average at best" while rejecting him:

"They did call to say that they were going to do Tough Enough and bring me back for it, but then they took me off of the list. They invited me down and wanted me on NXT, but then they changed their minds again. I asked what happened and they said ‘You are average at best and we are no longer interested.'"

Imagine if Brian Cage made the move to NXT and was under the tutelage of Triple H, Dusty Rhodes, and other veterans who spearheaded the brand at the time. He could be a box-office star in WWE right now. Perhaps it's not too late for Triple H to right that wrong now.

#4. Lance Archer can be an experienced mentor in NXT 2.0

Speaking of ex-WWE developmental talent, Lance Archer is another AEW star who couldn't find success in the WWE system. Wrestling as Vance Archer in the WWE ECW brand, his character was largely forgettable.

However, The Murderhawk Monster spent the next decade reinventing himself in Japan with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, becoming a formidable monster heel and multiple-time champion as well.

The former champion then debuted in AEW in 2020, immediately joining forces with veteran wrestler Jake Roberts and establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with. He had memorable clashes with the likes of Cody Rhodes and Jon Moxley, but for one reason or another, he couldn't elevate himself to the main event scene and stayed as a perennial contender.

It's such a shame that Tony Khan couldn't capitalize on Archer's impressive size and move set. He has suffered from a lack of television time and is now back competing for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, participating in this year's G1 Climax 32 tournament. He is part of the A Block alongside Bad Luck Fale, JONAH, Jeff Cobb, Tom Lawlor, Toru Yano, and Kazuchika Okada.

With Triple H in charge of WWE, he could utilize a veteran like Archer, similar to how he did Samoa Joe. Imagine the heavyweight running roughshod on the main roster or helping to create new talent in NXT 2.0.

He could act as the end boss in the developmental brand and work with the likes of Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes to help them early in their careers.

#3. Kris Statlander can become a star in the Triple H-led WWE women's division

Kris Statlander is a rare homegrown talent in AEW who should be leading their women's division. She has an excellent mix of size and athleticism that sets her apart from the rest of the roster. The star even managed to get herself over to AEW fans despite an odd 'Alien' gimmick that should have been dead on arrival.

During a recent appearance on The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, Statlander spoke about the surprising fan reaction she has received:

"Yes, and it's always a surprise to me when people appreciate what I can do and what I'm able to do so quickly. And it's something I've experienced a lot on the independents being able to debut in so many new places and everything and do different styles of matches all the time, and that year, there were some weekends I was doing six shows or wrestling six days a week."

While Statlander has had several title opportunities for both the AEW Women's and TBS Championship, she always falls short. If this trend continues, she might get lost in the shuffle while other women get the spotlight.

As someone who is a huge supporter of women's wrestling, Triple H could easily harness the potential Statlander has and make her a star in WWE. With her in-ring abilities, she can easily hold her own against the likes of Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and even Ronda Rousey. At only 26 years old, she has time on her side to become a star of the future.

#2. Andrade can be the next big WWE Mexican star

When Andrade El Idolo was in NXT under Triple H's guidance, he was the world champion of the brand, delivering 5-star classics with Johnny Gargano. It felt like WWE had their next big Mexican star on their hands.

However, as soon as he got on the main roster, he was seemingly misused and never felt like he could live up to the potential he showed in developmental. It wasn't much of a surprise when he decided to sign with AEW back in 2021.

It could have been a monumental signing for Tony Khan's company. However, Andrade suffered the misfortune of debuting right around the same time as other WWE stars who made their way to the rival promotion, such as Malakai Black, Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, and CM Punk. Hence, he was lost in the shuffle almost from the get-go.

Now that Triple H is in charge of talent, it is the perfect time for Andrade to switch back to WWE and resume the career trajectory that he was initially on. Pair him back together with his former manager Zelina Vega, and he could easily be a contender for the United States or Intercontinental Championship right now.

#1. Ethan Page can be a main event heel in WWE

In our humble opinion, the most misused wrestler in AEW is currently Ethan Page. He has knocked it out of the park every time he's given the opportunity to showcase his mic skills and in-ring skills on AEW programming. Somehow, he still feels highly underrated when compared to his fellow performers.

The Men of the Year member has expressed his frustrations over not getting enough TV time on social media. Page was last seen in a singles bout against Leon Ruffin on the July 27, 2022, episode of AEW Rampage.

It's crazy to think that "All Ego" featured only in a handful of bouts in 2022. He last wrestled Orange Cassidy on the June 29th episode of Dynamite - his latest appearance on the show.

Imagine what Triple H could do with a wrestler with the charisma of Ethan Page. The Canadian could easily follow in the footsteps of his fellow countryman Christian Cage in becoming a despicable heel for WWE. The company lacks compelling personalities on the main roster, but with the right push, Page can easily be an asset.

