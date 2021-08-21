5 unlikeliest opponents for CM Punk in AEW

CM Punk has finally arrived in AEW, and things in the wrestling world have changed (again) forever. Ten years after his famous 'Pipebomb' promo, Punk's arrival in All Elite Wrestling was inevitable.

He even cheekily hinted at it on Instagram using an image from Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns, which shows an aged Bruce Wayne down the cowl after retiring for 10 years.

CM Punk's return will send shockwaves

There is no doubt Punk has lit a fire under fans whose imagination will run amock online with every booking scenario they can think of. In a sense, the once-named 'Straight Edge Messiah' has come to the promised land eager to share his knowledge among the masses and spread his message to those who have spread from his flock. But such connotations are best left to the past.

Let's not get ahead of ourselves. CM Punk has clearly stated that his first opponent will be Darby Allin, and they will be competing against each other at AEW All Out.

While it would be fun to speculate who else would serve as a great opponent for Punk in All Elite Wrestling, it would certainly be interesting to look at the flipside of it.

Here are five opponents that CM Punk would be unlikely to face in AEW.

#5 AEW star Orange Cassidy

When Orange Cassidy joined AEW, not many believed he would turn into the big star he has become. His ring style, or lack thereof, was not mainstream, and some even considered him to be a one-note comedy act. But the company saw something else, and with some help from Chris Jericho, Cassidy became a bonafide main-eventer in the eyes of fans worldwide.

Considering all that Orange Cassidy has done, it's not outside the realm of possibility that he would engage in a feud with CM Punk, but it's improbable. The latter's return to pro wrestling is an event in itself, requiring a dramatic presentation. This is not to say that Cassidy couldn't pull that off, it just wouldn't work given the scenario.

It's still unclear how Punk will be booked or how often he will appear on TV. Of course, having a run-in with each other would certainly be on the cards, given Cassidy's recent interaction with Sting on AEW Dynamite. While the pair will meet, it likely won't be in a one-on-one competition.

