5 Ways AEW can end Jeff Hardy's run

Jeff Hardy's AEW run has been full of ups and downs. The Charismatic Enigma was brought in to elevate other young talents, but Hardy's personal demons and injuries prevented him from having a memorable stint.

As per Matt Hardy, the former WWE Champion only has a limited time left on his AEW contract. Jeff Hardy's deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion allegedly expires in mid-June, and it is unclear if he will sign a new deal now that his brother is no longer in AEW.

Circumstances did not allow Tony Khan to utilize the younger Hardy brother properly, but the AEW CEO would be eager to give him a rightful send-off. In this article, let's look at five ways AEW could end Jeff Hardy's run.

Trending

#5. Jeff Hardy puts over The Elite on his way out

Jeff Hardy is well regarded as a pro wrestling legend. Any star who shares the ring with such an icon gets an instant boost in their credibility.

If The Charismatic Enigma is truly on his way out, he might want to elevate some other stars at his expense. If there is a group of stars who will benefit the most by taking out Hardy, it is The New Elite.

Tony Khan after being attacked by The Elite

As the most dangerous force in AEW right now, The New Elite will be delighted to make a statement by destroying Brother Nero in his AEW farewell. Not only will it bring more heat to the heel faction, but it will also allow Hardy to end his run on a painful yet positive note.

#4. Swerve Strickland defends his title against the former WWE Champion

Jeff Hardy has participated in several quality matches during his AEW run despite his constant in-ring struggles. In January 2024, the former Intercontinental Champion featured in one such hard-hitting contest against Swerve Strickland.

The current AEW World Champion brought the best out of Hardy in this match, helping the WWE legend deny the "washed-up" allegations. Fans were extremely impressed by Hardy's performance in this match and showered praise on the two performers.

After an intense bout, Swerve was victorious

Ultimately, Strickland emerged as the victor in this dream match. With only limited dates left on his contract, the daredevil superstar would love to settle his scores with Swerve Strickland in a world title match.

With Forbidden Door still far away, Mr. Killshot has a great opportunity to cement his title reign by giving Hardy a proper send-off.

#3. Brother Nero has some unfinished business with Sammy Guevara

Jeff Hardy last appeared on AEW television in February 2024, where he suffered an unfortunate injury against Sammy Guevara. A poor execution of the Shooting Star Press by Guevara saw his knee land right on Hardy's skull, leaving the WWE legend with a terrible injury.

While The Spanish God was soon suspended for this mishap, Hardy has remained on the shelf since then.

Expand Tweet

To help The Charismatic Enigma end his AEW career on a high, the company may consider bringing back Sammy Guevara. The former TNT Champion garnered massive criticism from the fans and would want to rectify his past mistakes.

As for Hardy, a win against Guevara would provide a satisfying end to his AEW career.

#2. Jeff Hardy ends his AEW career against Will Ospreay

In Kenny Omega's absence, Will Ospreay has established himself as the "Best Bout Machine" of All Elite Wrestling. Less than four months after his official debut, The Aerial Assassin has had several classics, including an in-ring masterpiece against Bryan Danielson.

Expand Tweet

If Jeff Hardy were to have a memorable final match in AEW, he may not get a more suitable opponent than Will Ospreay. The English Superstar is currently on a hot streak and could help Hardy redeem himself from his previous sloppy performances.

Considering the similarities in their combat style, the two high-flyers can produce an instant classic in the squared circle. A beloved figure in the wrestling community, Jeff Hardy would want to leave the AEW fans with a fond memory that they could cherish.

#1. Jeff Hardy silently exits AEW

While Jeff Hardy deserves a chance to bid a proper goodbye to the AEW audience, he may refrain from taking that direction. Having been away from the ring for months, Brother Nero may want to keep the suspense surrounding his next appearance.

Expand Tweet

Instead of a final one-off appearance, Hardy may prefer to let his contract expire without any formal farewell. If The Charismatic Enigma is truly on his way back to WWE, he would want to maintain the hype around him when he returns to his former employers.

The 46-year-old did not feature in any major storyline during his stint in AEW, which affected his standings on the roster. If Hardy were to silently depart the company, Tony Khan would not regret his absence too much.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback