5 ways AEW could bring Paul Wight back on the road to All Out 2022

Paul Wight, more commonly known as The Big Show, is one of the most recognizable figures in modern wrestling. With a career spanning nearly three decades, he is one of the most experienced competitors in the business.

After spending the majority of his career under Vince McMahon's umbrella, Wight departed WWE early last year and debuted in AEW on February 24, 2021. Since then, he's mainly been involved backstage, taking up color commentary on AEW DARK: Elevation, and had one televised match against QT Marshall.

Unfortunately, Paul Wight has been out of action for months, as he's been recovering from another hip transplant since December 2021. With the news of Wight brainstorming with Tony Khan on a storyline for him to return to the ring, could he appear at AEW All Out this year?

Here are five ways AEW could bring Paul Wight back to television on the road to All Out 2022.

#5. The veteran could return as "Captain Insano", his fictional wrestling character

Captain Insano making an on-screen promo

The 1998 comedy hit The Waterboy surprised wrestling fans when Wight made a brief cameo as a wrestler named Captain Insano. In the world of the movie, Insano was a popular wrestler and was idolized by Adam Sandler's Bobby Boucher Jr.

Recently, Paul Wight revealed that he and Tony Khan had secured the rights to use the character and that they plan on introducing him to AEW soon. While Captain Insano's debut seems to be a matter of time, the veteran could still have a more serious run before ending it with the character.

#4. A celebrity face-off against NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neil

Shaquille O'Neil is one of the most recognizable NBA legends in modern history. O'Neil had a storied career that began in 1992 and ended in 2012, when he retired. During his basketball career, the seven-foot legend played as a Center, and is best known for his tenures with the Chicago Bulls and LA Lakers.

The NBA legend has always been a wrestling fan, as he made numerous appearances in both WCW and eventually in WWE. The star made his in-ring debut at WrestlingMania 32, and his AEW debut against Cody Rhodes in 2020.

While WWE teased a clash between Paul Wight and Shaq, it never happened. Since Wight is in the twilight of his career, now is the best time for this dream match to happen.

#3. Portraying a recurring comedy gimmick to maintain his presence without straining him physically

Wight during a now-infamous segment of RAW

Paul Wight might be better known for size and gigantic moves, but the veteran has often taken a more light-hearted approach, employing comedic skits when the need arises. While his dips into comedy were sometimes embarrassing, including the infamous "New Year Baby," Wight has been able to pull them off without a missing a beat.

At 50 and with a recurring hip injury, Wight could be better off employing a comedic character who makes regular backstage appearances instead of competing. Additionally, Wight wouldn't have to embarrass himself and take on a role akin to what Ron Simmons had within WWE after his retirement.

#2. The Veteran who knows he deserves more

forever botchamania @Maffewgregg Big Show returns to WWE at No Way Out 2008, gets cheered.



So minutes later he turns heel by choking Rey. Hahahaaha Big Show returns to WWE at No Way Out 2008, gets cheered.So minutes later he turns heel by choking Rey. Hahahaaha https://t.co/onGiomDbxh

Despite being nearly instantly recognized, Paul Wight hasn't captured many championships, and few of his World Championship runs are memorable. The veteran was even used as enhancement talent during the latter stages of his WWE career.

This was a stark departure from moments like his 2008 return, where he took out Rey Mysterio, one of the biggest babyface superstars at the time.

Similarly, Wight could return to cheers from fans and be welcomed by a major babyface like Jon Moxley, only to turn on the champion. This would be a callback to his 2008 WWE return and give him immediate heat to become a heel star. Christian Cage recently pulled a similar turn, and the two veterans could even team up.

#1. Simply Paul Wight, the grizzled wrestling veteran

The veteran during his AEW match against QT Marshall

Paul Wight is truly worthy of the WWE Hall of Fame and remains one of the stars that many fans look back on with admiration. During his near-30 years within the industry, the seven-foot veteran has put on many memorable bouts and elevated rising stars like Brock Lesnar.

While fans might be hoping for an angle or a fresh spin, the best way for Paul Wight to return to AEW could simply be as himself. Simply competing on the roster and having more high-profile matches could be all he needs to have a memorable swan song in professional wrestling.

Find out why Brock Lesnar thought he'd get fired here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far