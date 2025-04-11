5 Ways Chris Jericho could end his time in AEW

Chris Jericho has been an integral part of AEW since its inception in 2019. The former WWE star was the inaugural AEW World Champion and stepped up to carry the promotion in its early era. However, as of late the first-ever Undisputed WWE Champion has lost the love of the crowd.

The Ocho recently lost the ROH World Championship to Bandido in a Mask vs. Title match at Dynasty 2025. Jericho then appeared on Dynamite this week and proceeded to have a meltdown against his group after which he claimed that he would be leaving. The walkout has stirred up speculation on his status in AEW, so in this article, we will look at a few ways he could end his time in the promotion:

#5. Chris Jericho loses to one of his former proteges in a final match

The passing of the torch moment is always an emotional segment for the fans and the stars involved. It's a strategy in professional wrestling that always works when an older star wants to pass up the spotlight to a younger talent and step down.

This same technique could be used to great effect when it comes to ending Chris Jericho's time in AEW. The Learning Tree leader has a history with many other stars but some of the most notable names he can put over on his way out are his former proteges, MJF, Sammy Guevara, and Daniel Garcia.

Anyone of these stars is capable of putting on an emotional rollercoaster of a match while keeping it full of action.

#4. The Learning Tree implodes

Many fans have not been following the current iteration of Chris Jericho's run as the leader of The Learning Tree. For some time, Y2J had been on top of his game as the ROH World Champion with Bryan Keith and Big Bill by his side helping him every step of the way.

However, he finally lost the ROH World Title to Bandido at Dynasty 2025. He would then appear on Dynamite and start insulting his group members furiously until he was stopped by Bill. This led to Chris making a huge scene and leaving them alone as he walked out of the arena.

While this could be the end of The Learning Tree, we're thinking that there's more to the story and that Jericho would come back to take charge of them again. However, the next time he tries to exert control on his teammates it may lead to an even bigger implosion, with Big Bill and Bryan Keith turning on him completely and taking him out permanently.

#3. A farewell tour

Farewell tours seem to be a big thing right now in professional wrestling. John Cena will mark the end of his run in WWE with a farewell tour that will last until December this year.

While farewell tours are usually reserved for retirement, who's to say that needs to be a rule? Chris Jericho has been a huge part of AEW and is hugely deserving of a farewell tour if he chooses to leave,

This could make a bigger splash than AEW's previous try of having a farewell tour with Jeff Jarrett. It would also give Chris Jericho a chance to get in the ring against top talents such as Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, and more, one last time.

#2. A heartfelt exit

The last memory of Chris Jericho shouldn't be him causing a huge scene because of his anger and frustration. While it does play well due to him being a heel at the time, he certainly deserves more as a living legend in the professional wrestling industry.

Jericho's hate from the fans primarily comes from overexposure and a brief absence from TV could be good for his career. We all know that he deserves to be lauded for his work in All Elite Wrestling and Tony Khan should give him a stage and a live mic to thank everyone on his last night in the promotion.

#1. A silent exit

Silent exits seem to have become common in All Elite Wrestling, as talent has been taken off TV only to completely disappear. This has commonly happened to the stars who seem to be switching sides and going over to WWE.

While there's no confirmation on Chris Jericho making a return to WWE, he hasn't ruled out a return as well. If the former AEW World Champion is certainly planning on making his return to the Stamford-based promotion, then it's not unlikely for Tony Khan to keep him off of TV.

This has been the case for other major talent such as Malakai Black, Ricky Saints, and more, who have sat out their contracts while being off TV.

