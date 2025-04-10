Chris Jericho could retire and return to WWE in a new role after his recent comments, according to legend

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has seemingly stepped away from All Elite Wrestling programming, going by the events of this week's Dynamite. He recently made some interesting comments about a potential WWE return, drawing a reaction from Dutch Mantell.

Chris Jericho is considered one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. He had a decorated career in WWE, holding the world title six times. Jericho also holds the record for most Intercontinental Championship reigns at nine. Y2J left World Wrestling Entertainment in 2018 and later inked a deal with AEW. He remains a prominent part of its programming to this day.

During a recent episode of the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former manager reacted to Chris Jericho's recent comments about a potential return to WWE. Mantell believed Jericho might come back to do backstage work, but the promotion might allow him to return to the ring if he did something big.

"I think [Chris] Jericho has seen his day. Now, he either becomes an agent or he helps out with the booking, or something like that. Then, I think there's a spot for him. But otherwise, as far as returning to in-ring stuff, I don't see it. If he does come back, he'd have to do something really extraordinary and it's only for a short run." [1:25:05 - 1:25:32]

AEW star Chris Jericho recently spoke about potentially returning to WWE

Chris Jericho has made some controversial remarks about WWE since joining AEW. The veteran hasn't held back in bashing the promotion. However, his recent statement has shocked many wrestling fans.

At the Horror, Rock & Wrestle Fest in Manchester, UK, the former AEW World Champion revealed that his return to WWE depended on the situation and direction of his pro wrestling career.

"I would have considered a return to WWE before things changed. I mean, you’d be crazy not to consider it," said Jericho. "It just depends on what the situation is and what’s going on with me at the time. We’ll see." [H/T: SEScoops]

Fans will have to wait and see if The Learning Tree makes his return to WWE after his AEW contract expires.

