Details on Chris Jericho's AEW Dynamite exit - Reports

Chris Jericho's stablemates, Bryan Keith and Big Bill, failed to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship from The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin at the Dynasty PPV. This week, on the April 9 edition of Dynamite, Jericho had a meltdown because his stablemates disappointed him at Dynasty. He couldn't contain his emotions and snapped on live TV before storming out after smashing the television in the ring and a few objects outside the arena.

Sean Ross Sapp discussed Chris Jericho's unhinged Dynamite segment on the post-show recap on the Fightful Wrestling podcast. He revealed AEW planned that segment to allow The Demo God to take some time off TV for his upcoming Fozzy tour (April 17-May 12) and added Y2J wouldn't be gone for too long. He also debunked the rumors that claimed Jericho was being moved over to Ring of Honor.

“He’s got a tour coming up, but I hate to be the bearer of bad news for those that don’t want to see him, he’s only got one Wednesday date there. Now, he is not planned for ROH stuff. They wanted to kind of send him away for that and move on from that,” he said. [From 1:03:03 to 1:03:21]

Chris Jericho lost a tooth at AEW Dynasty

Chris Jericho was also in action at AEW Dynasty this past Sunday. He faced Bandido in a singles match with the ROH World Championship and the luchador's mask on the line. The latter won. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez reported that Jericho lost a tooth during the match and was upset with his injury.

"Apparently [he] was not happy—Jericho did lose a tooth. It actually happened. Sometimes they say that, but the guy doesn’t spit a spot and they say, ‘Oh my God, he lost his tooth.’ This guy actually lost a tooth," he said.

The Learning Tree won the ROH World Championship for a second time in his career on the October 23, 2024, edition of Dynamite after defeating Mark Briscoe in a Ladder War Match with Big Bill's help.

