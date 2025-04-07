Chris Jericho's reign as ROH World Champion came to an end last night at AEW Dynasty, but the title wasn't the only thing he lost. According to a recent report, the veteran suffered an injury, and he wasn't happy about it.
Jericho faced Bandido at last night's pay-per-view in Philadelphia, PA, in a title vs. mask match. The stakes were high, with the ROH World Championship and the luchador's mask on the line, and it seemed that Jericho had the match won after cheating. However, in a twist, Bandido's family alerted Aubrey Edwards, the match was restarted, and the luchador ultimately dethroned The Learning Tree.
It's now been reported that Chris Jericho lost a tooth during the match. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez noted that the legend was unhappy about the injury he suffered.
"Apparently [he] was not happy—Jericho did lose a tooth. It actually happened. Sometimes they say that, but the guy doesn’t spit a spot and they say, ‘Oh my God, he lost his tooth.’ This guy actually lost a tooth," said Alvarez. [H/T Ringside News]
Chris Jericho addresses potential future return to WWE
Despite having been with AEW since its founding in 2019, Chris Jericho hasn't had too many fans among the All Elite faithful in the last few years. Many seem to have grown tired of his revolving door of gimmicks and stables.
That has prompted questions of a potential return to WWE, where the legend could have a final run before a well-deserved Hall of Fame induction. In a panel at the recent Horror, Rock & Wrestle Fest in Manchester, UK, Jericho addressed a potential return:
"I would have considered a return to WWE before things changed. I mean, you’d be crazy not to consider it," said Jericho. "It just depends on what the situation is and what’s going on with me at the time. We’ll see."
For now, The Learning Tree may take a break after losing his ROH World Championship. Whether he dissolves his faction and reinvents himself again remains to be seen.