5 ways Hangman Adam Page can return to AEW

Hangman Adam Page was last seen on television at AEW Revolution, where he competed in a Triple Threat World Championship match against Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland.

In March 2024, The Young Bucks, AEW’s designated EVPs, suspended the Anxious Millennial Cowboy from The Elite, for assaulting two company officials at the pay-per-view.

According to recent reports, Page is nearing his return to All Elite Wrestling. At the end of his last run, the former World Champion had begun to show heelish tendencies. Considering the ongoing tussle between Team AEW and The Elite, Hangman Adam Page could play a key role in determining the end of this civil war.

In this article, we take a look at five ways Hangman Page could make his return to the company.

#5. Hangman Page resumes his rivalry with Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe successfully retained his World Championship against Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page at AEW Revolution. The Samoan Submission Machine trapped Adam Page in his Coquina Clutch maneuver to pick up the victory in the contest.

After a humiliating submission loss to the King of Television, The Cowboy will be eager to exact his revenge on Samoa Joe. Although Joe no longer has the World Championship, there is still a huge potential in a singles rivalry between The Destroyer and Hangman Adam Page.

#4. Costs Swerve Strickland the AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door

Swerve Strickland will battle Will Ospreay in a high-stakes World Championship match at Forbidden Door 2024. Although The Killshot will be the likely winner in this contest, a returning Hangman Adam Page could tilt things massively in the favor of Ospreay.

Over the last few months, Swerve Strickland has gradually taken The Cowboy's place as the company's biggest babyface. While Adam Page has continued to be in a downward spiral, Swerve has moved up the ranks to become the new World Champion.

Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland are bitter enemies. [Image credits: All Elite Wrestling Youtube channel]

Considering his hatred for Strickland, Page will be eager to cut short his title reign. At Forbidden Door, Hangman Page could blindside his eternal rival to hand the victory to Ospreay. The move will take their animosity to a whole new level, which could culminate in a match at All In.

#3. Targets the AEW International Champion Will Ospreay

Irrespective of the result at Forbidden Door, Will Ospreay will continue to be the AEW International Champion. The Aerial Assassin is currently on a hot streak in the Jacksonville-based promotion, having beaten every star he has battled so far.

However, Ospreay will face his toughest challenge if he goes up against a returning Hangman Adam Page. With Page likely to embrace his heel side upon his return, a feud against a fan-favorite like Ospreay will help establish him as a legitimate villain.

The Cowboy has spent the majority of his career in the main event picture. While Page has also won the AEW Tag Team Championships before, he is yet to get his hands on a mid-card title. Targeting the International Champion is the perfect scenario for Adam Page to diversify his title collection.

#2. Hangman Adam Page wins The Owen Hart Cup

This year's Owen Hart Cup will kick off the road to AEW’s annual Wembley Stadium show, All In. As announced by Tony Khan, the winners of the Owen Hart Cup 2024 will receive a World Title shot at All In in August.

The prestigious tournament will be the best place for Hangman Adam Page to return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. The returning Superstar would join the likes of Bryan Danielson, PAC, and Shingo Takagi, who have already announced their entry in the annual competition.

A victory in the Owen Hart Cup will ensure a prominent spot for The Hanger at All In, where he could settle his scores with Swerve Strickland once and for all.

#1. Joins Team Elite for their match at Blood and Guts

On the latest episode of Dynamite, The Young Bucks announced a Blood and Guts match between Team AEW and The Elite for the upcoming namesake pay-per-view.

During the same segment, The Jacksons offered Swerve Strickland a spot in their team at Blood and Guts. However, the AEW World Champion refused to do business with the EVPs.

After failing to acquire The Killshot, The Elite could bring in their former ally to retaliate against Team AEW. In a shocking turn of events, Hangman Adam Page could join forces with the tyrant faction to fully cement his heel turn. Hangman's inclusion will help strengthen The Elite's strange hold on All Elite Wrestling.

With prior experience competing inside the double-caged structure, The Cowboy could prove to be a handy asset for The Elite. The hostile environment will allow Page to use his violent tendencies to his advantage.

