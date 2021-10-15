5 ways that Tony Khan could beat Vince McMahon this Friday - Top promotion invades AEW, Big debut?

AEW has created quite a commotion in the world of professional wrestling. Its owner Tony Khan is a long-time enthusiast of the industry who wishes to replicate the entertainment of '90s wrestling. Coupled with a roster full of masterful in-ring workers and legends of the business, this has provided the rising promotion with an edge.

Khan hardly appears on screen, but he is active on social media. His promotion is slowly becoming a direct competitor to WWE, and Khan has capitalized on the progress to directly challenge WWE.

This week, WWE Smackdown goes head-to-head with AEW Rampage for half an hour, and Khan is determined to make the opportunity count. He has gone to the extent of issuing a challenge to WWE, promising to beat their main roster.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan I saw you’re doing a half hour head-to-head with us. I can’t wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head. It’s been a long time coming. See you next Friday for #AEWRampage on @AEWonTNT I saw you’re doing a half hour head-to-head with us. I can’t wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head. It’s been a long time coming. See you next Friday for #AEWRampage on @AEWonTNT!

AEW will have to step up their game to defeat WWE Smackdown, but it is not impossible. Here are five ways Tony Khan can maintain his vow.

#5 AEW showcases its women's division

A bunch of talented women on the WWE roster are currently competing in the first-ever tournament to crown a female version of King Of The Ring.

However, WWE has come in for flak for limiting the use of the participants. In fact, it has gone to the extent that the average length of this year's King Of The Ring matches exceeds the total length of all Queen's Crown contests!

AEW could capitalize on the situation and showcase their talented women's division with a lengthy match that lets the talent on the roster demonstrate their skills.

