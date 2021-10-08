5 former WWE World Champions who are signed to AEW

AEW has gradually created a terrific roster made up of highly talented wrestlers. The names include legends of the industry such as Sting, modern-day greats such as Bryan Danielson and CM Punk, and the future pillars in MJF, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara.

The roster also includes notable names working as managers, commentators, and backstage interviewers.

WWE's rapid budget cut in pandemic has seen numerous superstars from the main roster, NXT, and the Performance Center losing their contracts. Several talents from the released bunch have moved on to a new career with AEW.

Meanwhile, certain wrestlers were dissatisfied with WWE's way of booking and asked for their release. Those who were successful enough to obtain their release looked for greener pastures, and some of them joining AEW.

In AEW, several former world champions were successful in WWE. Here is a list of five such world champions in WWE who currently ply their trade in AEW.

#5 AEW commentator Paul Wight (fka Big Show)

Paul Wight's in-ring debut was seen as a minor miss, as his contest with QT Marshall was an antithesis of what AEW promotes. After a few moments of shenanigan, Wight quickly defeated Marshall to win his first AEW match. He has since returned to his commentary duties on Dark Elevation.

Wight may not have won a world championship in AEW, but he is a legend who dominated WCW and WWE at the peak of his career as a dangerous big man. Even in the twilight of his career, his KO Punch has generally been highlighted as a prominent finisher.

His achievements include two reigns each as WWE and World Heavyweight Champion. Wight was widely considered a WWE loyalist before surprisingly leaving for AEW.

