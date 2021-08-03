5 wrestlers Ric Flair could manage in AEW

No sooner had the news regarding Ric Flair's WWE release broken than social media started running wild with the wrestlers whom the legendary Flair could manage in AEW.

Ric Flair apparently asked for his release due to creative dissatisfaction off late. At 72 years of age, the Nature Boy's in-ring days are far behind him. However, he remains one of the most experienced and decorated wrestling figures in the industry.

One could safely assume that pairing a wrestler with Ric Flair as a manager would be beneficial to them. Especially in a company like AEW where plenty of young stars are looking to establish their characters.

Let's look at 5 AEW stars and teams who could benefit from Ric Flair managing them.

#5. Ric Flair can take MJF to a different stratosphere

MJF and Flair are quite similar

MJF under Ric Flair seems like a match made in heaven.

Ric Flair managing MJF is the type of content I am here for in 2021. #AEW — SP3 - Ethnic YouTuber Extraordinaire (@TruHeelSP3) August 2, 2021

Make no mistake, MJF is the biggest heel in AEW. His mic work is exemplary and he walks the talk in an old-school, technical style. AEW uses him sparingly in the ring so every time he does fight, it feels like a big deal. Even outside of AEW, MJF never breaks character, constantly humiliating fans on social media or during promotional events.

Seeing all the Indy shows starting back up makes me sick to my stomach. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 1, 2021

Ric Flair, in his prime, was one of the most despised heels in all of pro-wrestling. His promo skills were off the chart and his in-ring work spoke for himself. There are a lot of similarities between MJF and Ric Flair, which makes a possible pairing enticing. Getting mentored by one of the best heels ever could skyrocket MJF's stock.

