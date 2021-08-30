5 WWE legends you may have forgotten appeared in AEW

There are plenty of big names in AEW, from the likes of Kenny Omega, 'Hangman' Adam Page and Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Some former WWE stars have also signed with the company, including Chris Jericho, Christian Cage and Miro, who was better known as Rusev.

Since AEW's inception, a number of WWE legends have appeared. Some WWE legends like Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) and Mark Henry are tied down to contracts.

That being said, let's take a look at five WWE legends you may have forgotten appeared in AEW.

#5 Eric Bischoff has appeared in AEW

Since AEW's humble beginnings in 2019, Eric Bischoff has made four appearances for the company in total.

Bischoff's first AEW appearance came on the August 5th, 2019 episode of AEW Dynamite, also on TNT. It was being dubbed Eric's first appearance on TNT since 2000. Eric appeared to moderate a debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. He was also involved in a 'town hall meeting' involving Jericho and MJF later that year.

The former WCW Senior Vice President spoke with Fightful about his AEW appearances:

"This is my fourth appearance. It’s varied. Each one was a little bit different. I think the first time it was Tony Khan himself. Chris Harrington, who works with Tony. Chris reached out to me once or twice. Cody Rhodes has reached out. Chris Jericho has reached out. They’re all working together, so I think it’s just who has five minutes to call Eric and see if he’s available type thing.", Eric Bischoff said. (h/t 411 Mania)

Eric's last appearance on AEW came on the March 3rd, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite. He appeared as part of an Inner Circle press conference. Whether Bischoff will appear on AEW again in the future remains to be seen.

He was also, earlier this year, inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame over WrestleMania weekend in Tampa Bay, Florida. There is no doubt that Eric's contributions to pro-wrestling have earned him legendary status amongst fans all around the world.

