5 WWE legends Tony Khan should consider signing to AEW

One of AEW's biggest challenges as a young promotion has been establishing its own set of major stars that can rival WWE's. So far, the four-year-old company has done a decent job of this, with performers like MJF, Hangman Page, and Britt Baker capturing the imaginations of fans worldwide.

However, sometimes the easiest way to make new stars is to rely on old stars to give them the rub. Think of Christian Cage putting Jack Perry over or Sting teaming up with Darby Allin. Luckily for AEW, there are many more legends they can look to bring in.

Here are five WWE legends AEW should look to sign.

#5. RVD was organically over in WWE

Combat Wrestling Union @CombatWU While speaking to Sportskeeda, Rob Van Dam talked about AEW, as well as MJF. RVD would first credit AEW for being a great wrestling company. He would get on the subject of MJF, and called MJF one of the best heels of 2021. He also credited MJF's work as a heel in AEW. While speaking to Sportskeeda, Rob Van Dam talked about AEW, as well as MJF. RVD would first credit AEW for being a great wrestling company. He would get on the subject of MJF, and called MJF one of the best heels of 2021. He also credited MJF's work as a heel in AEW. https://t.co/fGv2pPvOIo

Rob Van Dam became one of the most popular wrestlers in ECW and WWE because of his impressive athletic traits and ability to connect with an audience. Today, RVD is still respected for his past feats, albeit his in-ring capabilities are nowhere near where they once were.

That isn't to say that Mr. Monday Nights still can't go. He is still knocking around the independent circuit and appeared for Pro Wrestling Noah last year. Joining AEW's roster as a part-timer seems like the perfect role for him. He could help put younger talents over while providing a sense of nostalgia for the promotion's hardcore fanbase.

#4. The Great Khali and Satnam Singh are two in a billion

Dark Mess @BrokenToy23 Luck would arrive as new contender Kane, would accidentally injure Edge and would be forced to vacate the title, leaving it up for grabs in a battle royal in which a new unstoppable force emerged...The Great Khali would win the championship Luck would arrive as new contender Kane, would accidentally injure Edge and would be forced to vacate the title, leaving it up for grabs in a battle royal in which a new unstoppable force emerged...The Great Khali would win the championship https://t.co/ufPRXyRGS9

The Great Khali was WWE's first Indian-born world champion and a Hall of Famer. He currently runs a wrestling promotion in India called CWE. Although he is no longer an active wrestler, the Punjabi Playboy still has an affinity for giving back to the business that made him such a popular figure.

Bringing him in as a manager alongside Satnam Singh seems like the perfect fit. Apart from the obvious similarities between the two, this partnership could help Singh branch away from Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal to carve his own path in the wrestling industry.

#3. Mickie James has limited time left on the clock

One of the most accomplished female wrestlers of all time, Mickie James, helped revolutionize women's wrestling. Her importance to the industry cannot be overstated, and even better, she is still a credible in-ring talent.

With her nearing the end of her career, AEW should strike while the iron is hot and bring in Hardcore Country for one last run in mainstream wrestling. She would be so much more than a nostalgia act in Tony Khan's promotion. She would immediately be a viable title contender in a division that so desperately needs an injection of life.

#2. The Boogeyman is a great nostalgic act

BOOGEYMAN @realboogey BOOGEYMAN No matter how long it may take I’m still CMIN2GETCHA #WWELEGEND BOOGEYMAN No matter how long it may take I’m still CMIN2GETCHA 🔥#WWELEGEND BOOGEYMAN https://t.co/pgrDgCAVSt

Marty Wright, better known as The Boogeyman in WWE, has been one of the most iconic characters of the last few decades. Many grown-up wrestling fans today will remember the worm-eating, nightmarish star from their childhoods, making The Boogeyman an ideal candidate for a sporadic role in AEW.

Wright recently underwent knee surgery, and at the ripe age of 58, his in-ring wrestling should probably be limited, despite the veteran being in great shape. Regardless, simply having the character on AEW tormenting heels would draw more eyes to the company. Imagine an interaction between The Boogeyman and Daddy Magic — an instant classic!

#1. Batista's star power is unmatched by anyone in AEW

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Batista responds to speculation that he’s AEW’s mystery signing Batista responds to speculation that he’s AEW’s mystery signing https://t.co/D8MITcv9FD

Before he was a Hollywood megastar, Dave Bautista was one of the biggest stars in all of professional wrestling. The box-office attraction would be a gold mine if Tony Khan could get his hands on him.

Although The Animal is retired, wrestling is a "never say never" business. The former WWE Heavyweight Champion could seamlessly slot into the AEW World title picture or have fleeting feuds with rising stars.

Either way, his presence would provide enough star power to elevate the company to the next level, and everyone on the roster would benefit from his rub.

