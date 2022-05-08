5 Current WWE stars Jon Moxley never got to face before joining AEW

AEW wrestler Jon Moxley has become an even bigger star in the wrestling industry since leaving WWE in 2019. Since then, the former Shield member has become the AEW World Champion and NJPW United States Champion while competing in numerous matches against a whole new set of opponents.

While the former Dean Ambrose has reinvented himself and breathed new life into his career in AEW, there are several WWE Superstars with whom he never managed to share the ring due to his departure from the company nearly three years ago.

Moxley has faced several top performers in WWE. However, here are five stars he didn't square off against during his previous stint in the company.

#5. AEW star Jon Moxley never faced Mustafa Ali in WWE

Mustafa Ali rose to prominence on the SmackDown main roster in early 2019, having great matches with the likes of then WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. He was even slated to compete in the Elimination Chamber match before being sidelined by injuries, which paved the way for Kofi-Mania at WrestleMania 35.

Unfortunately, this was around the same time Mox's WWE career was winding down as he let his contract expire and would join AEW soon after. He also worked primarily on RAW, so the two wrestlers never got a chance to meet face-to-face.

Mustafa and the former AEW World Champion could easily work a fantastic match together as Ali seems to click instantly in any style. The RAW Superstar's ability to sell and bump around makes all his opponents look good. His high-flying style against Moxley could provide some unique offense that hasn't been seen before.

#4. AEW star Jon Moxley never faced Shinsuke Nakamura in WWE

It was pretty surprising that this match never happened, considering Shinsuke Nakamura was around on the main roster while Jon Moxley was with WWE. Both wrestlers always seemed to be on opposite brands except on a few occasions. However, considering they were two of the top talents in the company at the time, it was a big shock that they didn't square off against each other.

Nakamura's WWE run might not have been as strong as people had hoped compared to his stellar runs in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and NXT. However, a match between the two stars could have been something special. Now that Jon has experienced a little bit of Strong Style through his sporadic appearances in NJPW, it's fair to say that there is potential for the two wrestlers to have great chemistry in the ring.

#3. AEW star Jon Moxley never faced Ciampa in WWE

Ciampa was a mainstay on NXT for several years and built his legacy there until his recent move to Monday Night RAW. However, Moxley had already established himself as a main roster star around the same time. Therefore both wrestlers never had a chance to lock horns.

The two men are known for their aggression inside the squared circle and could have had an unbelievable brawl. Imagine the intense promo battles between the two outstanding mic workers. Not only can they deliver a compelling story on the mic, their matches are sure to be violent and unforgiving as well.

#2. AEW star Jon Moxley never faced Riddle in WWE

Riddle is currently one of the biggest stars on RAW, thanks to his immensely popular tag team with Randy Orton in RK-Bro. However, he only joined the main roster in 2020, a year after Moxley left WWE to join AEW.

While his character might be slightly goofy, there's no question he is a badass in the ring. With his mixed martial arts background and striking abilities, Riddle could have had a hard-hitting contest with the Blackpool Combat Club member, who is not afraid of a fight either.

Now that he has had the chance to learn under Orton, Riddle is a more well-rounded sports entertainer who can carry himself on the mic and help build a stellar feud.

During his time in the WWE, Ambrose was also subjected to a few underwhelming storylines, but he somehow managed to shine. Both wrestlers share that in common, and if given a chance to let the shackles loose, they are guaranteed to have a terrific match.

#1. AEW star Jon Moxley never faced Finn Balor in WWE

Finn Balor and Jon Moxley faced off in a tag team on Monday Night RAW in 2019 but somehow never faced each other in a singles contest. This is surprising considering how big of a name both men are and their ability to produce a must-watch bout.

Both of them can work as babyfaces and heels, and therefore a storyline could have easily been created between them. The two superstars were the inaugural champions of their respective brands during the 2016 WWE Brand Split and were poised to lead RAW and SmackDown.

Unfortunately, for one reason or another, their title reign ended prematurely. Finn Balor was injured during his SummerSlam 2016 match against Seth Rollins and was forced to vacate the Universal Championship. Meanwhile, Ambrose would drop the WWE Championship to AJ Styles a few months in the former's last run as world champion in the Stamford-based promotion.

This was undoubtedly one dream match that never came to fruition, and it would be great to see happen at some point.

