5 WWE Superstars who could lose their push if Triple H brings back CM Punk

CM Punk is no longer a part of the AEW roster, but rumor has it that he had some interest in returning to WWE. While many fans are opposed to this, could the potential return of The Second City Saint wreck the locker room?

Punk is a major name, and as such, some stars would have to take a backseat to him. Continue reading as we list five WWE Superstars who could get buried with CM Punk's return.

#5. Drew McIntyre could be shelved in order to put over The Second City Saint

McIntyre's WWE Championship run was highly praised, but many fans were saddened by the fact that it was during the Global Pandemic. Unfortunately, Drew McIntyre never got to recreate the moment in front of a crowd, as Roman Reigns dominated the promotion for the past few years.

According to reports, McIntyre is yet to sign a new deal after becoming frustrated with the promotion. Additionally, his contract could simply have been extended until WrestleMania 40, which could allow CM Punk to be his final opponent at the show.

#4. CM Punk could steal the MITB Briefcase from Damian Priest

Judgment Day star Damian Priest is currently the holder of the Money in the Bank Briefcase. For years, the holder of the briefcase would ultimately go on to win the WWE Championship in most cases. Taking the history of the briefcase into consideration, he's also positioned to capture gold in WWE with a near-guaranteed chance.

However, Punk has a notable history with the briefcase and has captured it twice as well as successfully cashed it in. WWE notably put the MITB Briefcase on the line once and could pull off the unthinkable and allow the Second City Saint to retrieve it while burying Priest in the process.

#3. LA Knight might end up playing second-fiddle to The Straight Edge star

LA Knight has set the WWE Universe on fire by quickly becoming one of the most popular stars on the roster today. Fans were the first to acknowledge the star, and he's since been compared to the likes of The Rock and Stone Cold. According to reports, WWE has now recognized him as the Top Babyface of SmackDown.

But would LA Knight be bigger than CM Punk? This is notably quite the subjective take, as fans of either star would naturally pick their favorites. But if push came to shove, and Triple H decided to feature Punk at the forefront, Knight could be shelved for some time.

#2. CM Punk could be the one to dethrone WWE Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

After years of being a workhorse despite not being the face of the promotion, Seth Rollins became the first to hold the new WWE Heavyweight Championship. While the star has since carried the title with pride, some fans online have called it a consolation prize since Roman Reigns still has a unified title.

WWE might not want to have CM Punk dethrone The Tribal Chief, but considering how big he is, the promotion might want to put gold on him ASAP. Unfortunately, Rollins could be the one to go on the chopping block instead and lose the Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk.

#1. Cody Rhodes might have to wait longer to finish his story if CM Punk returns to WWE

Other than LA Knight, Cody Rhodes is arguably the biggest babyface in the promotion today. His explosive return to the promotion set him on a path that led directly to Roman Reigns, and the two clashed at WrestleMania this year. Sadly for Rhodes and his fans, The American Nightmare failed to topple The Tribal Chief.

If WWE, for some reason, believes that The Second City Saint deserves even more than the Heavyweight Championship, they could shockingly bury both Reigns and Rhodes. CM Punk could realistically take Cody Rhodes out and go on to be the first man to beat Roman Reigns in three years.

