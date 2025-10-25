5ft 11in female star to make shocking return at AEW Full Gear and cost Mercedes Mone? Exploring recent tease

AEW star Mercedes Mone currently holds 12 belts across various promotions. She is the reigning TBS Champion, and it is unlikely that he will get dethroned anytime soon. She also holds prestigious titles like the CMLL World Women's Championship, the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship, and more.

The former Sasha Banks recently began feuding with AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander. The former is going to challenge the latter for her title at Full Gear 2025. This means that the former WWE star has the opportunity to become a world champion in the company for the first time and hold thirteen belts simultaneously. Interestingly, a ghost of her past might show up at the upcoming show to crush her dreams: Kamille.

Kamille signed and debuted for All Elite Wrestling last year. She entered an alliance with Mone. However, this partnership was short-lived. The NWA World Women's Champion got tired of the CEO's mistreatment and quit on her on Dynamite in November 2024.

The Brickhouse has not been seen any any All Elite Wrestling programs since leaving Mercedes Mone's side. In a recent conversation with Muscle Man Malcolm on YouTube, she teased a return and hinted at a feud with the former Sasha Banks.

Kamille might keep her word after all. She could make a shocking comeback at Full Gear, attack her former partner, and cost her the women's world title match. This will finally result in the anticipated rivalry between Kamille and Mone.

According to Dave Meltzer, AEW has given up on Kamille

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer recently claimed that AEW has given up on Kamille after only a handful of matches. He even called her October 2024 bout with Kris Statlander terrible

"They didn't do anything with [her]. She came in, she had that terrible match, and then it was kinda like... They pretty much gave up on her at that point," said Meltzer. [H/T: The Ring Report]

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Kamille in All Elite Wrestling. Many believe that she will be a better fit in WWE.

