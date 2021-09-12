6 AEW stars Randy Orton is friends with in real life

Randy Orton is one of the most recognizable names in WWE. He has been performing in WWE for nearly two decades and has formed great partnerships during his time in the company.

Unsurprisingly, Randy has never performed for any promotion other than WWE. However, he has managed to befriend many wrestlers who have now parted with the company.

AEW is one company that is giving WWE a tough time, and it’s good to see that the new promotion has pulled many top superstars over the past couple of years. The Viper has a number of friends who are now performing for AEW.

CM Punk, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson recently made their AEW debuts. Take a look at six AEW wrestlers who are good friends with Randy in real life.

#6. Randy Orton is friends with AEW star Jake Hager

Randy and Jake Hager (known as Jack Swagger during his time in WWE) competed in several matches against each other in 2000s. Hager had a decent run in WWE before he went on to join AEW.

Hager competed in WWE for over a decade before parting ways with the company. During his time in WWE, Hager made several good friends, including Randy.

Hager joined The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast for episode #272. He spoke about many topics during the podcast, including his friendship with Randy and the "dive" debate.

“Randy and I were always good friends. Some people don’t like Randy but I personally love him. I’ll take a guy that tells me how he feels 100% than someone who is going to sugarcoat it. What people don’t get about Randy (which I can understand) is that Randy is his father’s son. He understands this business more than a lot of people think he does. He looks at a lot more through his father’s eyes in the way he does things and thinks about things. He is definitely an old soul but he grew up in this business so he has that perspective and he doesn’t want 99 super-kicks in a match, which I get but at the same time you have to do what the market dictates. Social media is a fun thing where you can say how you really feel and it is going to cause a stir about somethings and point a light on things and we all have a voice and that is what it is for. He just has a special touch for getting under people’s skin and I’m sorry but it is hilarious.”

The two men haven’t faced off in the ring for nearly a decade. However, recent events have shown that anything is possible in the world of wrestling. The two wrestlers could end up coming face to face in AEW or WWE in the years to come.

