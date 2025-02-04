6 free agents Tony Khan should sign to AEW before WWE can 

Pro-wrestling is thriving in the US and airing worldwide, with AEW and WWE leading the way as major brands delivering top-tier in-ring action and episodic and often well-crafted storytelling. The Stamford-based company has seen a remarkable resurgence in popularity under its new creative regime despite recent controversies.

Meanwhile, their current rival promotion, run by Tony Khan, has just secured a multi-year media rights deal with WBD. This deal includes streaming services on MAX. The promotion continues to produce excellent wrestling on a weekly basis, though not without its share of issues.

Both companies have built their recent success on the foundation of their rosters. However, one month into 2025, the pro wrestling world presents AEW and WWE with an abundance of free agents they can sign to enhance their locker rooms, use as dependable performers for television, and possibly elevate to championship levels.

Trending

As such, let us take a look at six such talents All Elite Wrestling should snatch up first.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

#1. Donovan Dijak goes All Elite

After a prominent stint in the indies, including appearances at Ring of Honor, Dijak signed with WWE in 2017. He quickly made an impression on the NXT fanbase, captivating viewers with his athleticism and power.

Unfortunately, like his iconic rival, AEW's Keith Lee, the former Dominic Dijakovic struggled to transition well to the main roster. He revamped his character during his second stint at NXT, but despite being drafted to WWE RAW last year, Dijak later revealed in June that the sports entertainment juggernaut had made no efforts to re-sign him, resulting in his exit.

The 37-year-old star has previously expressed interest in AEW and claimed to sharing mutual respect with Tony Khan. Donovan Dijak has returned to working in the independent circuit, and although the exact details of his deal with MLW are not known, if he is or becomes a free agent anytime soon, All Elite Wrestling should consider making The Disruptor an offer. A star of Dijak's caliber and experience has much to contribute to AEW's product if utilized in the right manner.

#2. Former Impact World Champion Josh Alexander

Josh Alexander is often brought up in conversations regarding the best in-ring competitors in the world today. He has thrived for the past several years in TNA (aka Impact Wrestling), where he put on incredible performances as the X-Division Champion. The Walking Weapon went on to win the promotion's World Title and held it for over 300 days during his second reign.

Alexander's former Northern Armoury stable-mates recently severed ties with him in treacherous fashion, and his contract with TNA is set to run out later this month. AEW should definitely consider signing The Standard, seeing how accomplished he is inside the squared circle, not to mention compelling as an on-screen character - not unlike a renowned rival of his, former International Champion Will Ospreay.

#3. Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell

Indi Hartwell signed with WWE in 2019 after a stint in the independent scene, wrestling primarily on the company's developmental brand, NXT. In addition to honing her skills in the ring, the Australian also developed her character in relation to her allies Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Austin Theory, and her former on-screen husband and current Wyatt Sicks member, Dexter Lumis.

Unlike her former stablemates from The Way, however, Hartwell was released by WWE in November last year. However, after subsequently being spotted training with AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, speculations began to arise regarding the 28-year-old potentially inking a deal with the promotion. All Elite Wrestling could add another budding, hungry star to its developing women's division by signing Hartwell.

#4. Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose

After placing second in the finale of the sixth season of Tough Enough, Mandy Rose officially penned a deal with WWE, making her debut in NXT in January 2016. The New York native jumped to the main roster the following year and wrestled the likes of Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Carmella, and Asuka over the years.

Rose was brought back to NXT in 2021 and became involved with a new stable called Toxic Attraction. She won the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc 2021 and held it for over 400 days, finally dropping it to Roxanne Perez on December 13, 2022. The very next day, however, Rose was released by WWE, owing to the company's issues with her FanTime content.

AEW has proven itself capable of producing entertaining television with skilled female wrestlers, including top stars like Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, and Athena. Mandy Rose arguably has the chops to find her own place in the promotion's consistently versatile programming.

#5. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona

Four years after his initial All Elite appearances (following his WWE exit in 2020), Matt Cardona returned to AEW to challenge his former mentor, Adam Copeland, for his TNT Championship in March 2024. The Indy God was also featured on ROH programming late last year in an ROH World Title feud with Chris Jericho, which at the time gave birth to rumors that the Jacksonville-based promotion had extended a deal to Cardona.

Later, however, The King of The Indies clarified that AEW never offered him a contract, albeit seemingly expressing interest in working for the company. Cardona has lived up to his moniker through his work in the independents, and WWE could capitalize on his current stock by bringing him back to the fold. Tony Khan could thus consider signing Cardona first and allow the innovative star to showcase his ideas and performance on All Elite or Ring of Honor television.

#6. Elijah to RUN in AEW?

After a nearly decade-long tenure, Elias was released by WWE in September, 2023. This came as a shock to many viewers, seeing how the star had impressed them with his charismatic work as the crooning guitar-strumming Drifter, and later as his own kayfabe twin brother Ezekiel, which led to many hilarious and memorable interactions with former Universal Champion Kevin Owens.

Elias, now going by the ring-name Elijah, is now back in the fray on the indies. Recently, he posted a video in which he appeared alongside The Righteous, which has led to speculations of a potential AEW debut. He even competed on the latest edition of the Jericho Cruise on February 1, 2025.

Expand Tweet

All Elite Wrestling will undoubtedly gain a very talented on-screen performer if it decides to acquire Elijah and debut him alongside Vincent and Dutch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback