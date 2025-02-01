6 stars who have surprisingly wrestled just one AEW match

AEW has seen a lot of stars come and go, like any other wrestling promotion. Some of them have made a considerable mark in the promotion, leaving behind a legacy to be proud of, while others have failed to make a lasting impact with their matches.

Then some stars have only made one-off in-ring appearances in All Elite Wrestling before never returning to wrestle again. We're here to take a look at those stars with surprisingly only one match under their belt in AEW.

#6 & #5) Motor City Machine Guns

Motor City Machine Guns are currently enjoying their time in WWE, as they became tag team champions right out the gate after dethroning The Bloodline. However, the duo of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin was first linked to signing with All Elite Wrestling. Unfortunately, Tony Khan couldn't secure them.

Trending

Many fans were surprised to see MCMG choose WWE over Tony Khan's promotion since the duo had already appeared in AEW. They made only one in-ring appearance at All Out 2022, joining sides with Jay Lethal to take on FTR and Wardlow, in a six-man tag team match which they unfortunately lost.

#4) Tenille Dashwood (fka Emma)

Tenille Dashwood (fka Emma) never truly got the chance to shine brightly in WWE's main roster, despite being a hit in NXT. She would infamously flip between gimmicks on the main roster during the Emmalina phase, and then quickly get lost in the shuffle.

Dashwood would then transition to Impact Wrestling after leaving WWE in 2017. Her only appearance for AEW was in 2019, when she participated in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out 2019.

#3) Nick Gage

Nick Gage's only match in All Elite Wrestling stirred up quite a controversy for All Elite Wrestling. The legendary hardcore wrestler brought his signature deathmatch style to the promotion as he took on Chris Jericho during the 'Labors of Jericho' storyline in 2021.

The no-rules deathmatch would feature all kinds of crazy spots with weapons such as tube lights and glass panes. One spot in particular would see Gage use a pizza cutter on Jericho's head to inflict some pain on his opponent which would bring some heat upon All Elite Wrestling.

The ultra-violent match would be a hit for the ratings but some argued it crossed the line and Gage has yet to wrestle once again in AEW ever since.

#2) Juventud Guerrera

The next wrestler on this list was also a part of the Labors of Jericho storyline that saw Chris Jericho wrestle a series of matches against different opponents. One of these matches would be against former WCW Cruiserweight Champion, Juventud Guerrera.

This was a bit more enjoyable for fans not used to violence as compared to the Nick Gage match. The match also served as a throwback to Jericho's time in the Cruiserweight division back in WCW, as he took on the high-flying Guerrera.

Jericho would ultimately come out victorious from the match and it also marked the only appearance for Juventud Guerrera in AEW.

#1) Timothy Thatcher

Timothy Thatcher is considered one of the most underrated wrestlers of his generation. The British professional wrestler brought his signature hard-hitting and technical style in his debut match for AEW against Bryan Danielson on an episode of Dynamite in February, 2023.

Expand Tweet

The bout was also part of Danielson's 'Road to Revolution' and had the fans excited about the magic the two stars would produce. Both of them did not disappoint, as their styles meshed well in the match as Thatcher proved a considerable challenge for The American Dragon.

The match was lauded by fans and critics alike for its incredible technical wrestling and in-ring chemistry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback