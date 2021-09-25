6 Things AEW subtly told us on Rampage: Grand Slam - CM Punk to lose to next major opponent, TNA Legend makes surprise debut

AEW concluded their Grand Slam week with a two-hour special edition of Rampage. Despite the expectations, it could be argued that Rampage outdid Dynamite this week, and this was a pre-taped show.

It was an interesting show from start to finish, with AEW fully utilizing the two hours they had to put on the best show possible.

Let's look at some of the matches and storylines and see what AEW subtly told us at Rampage this week:

#6 It's only one down for CM Punk on AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage: Grand Slam was centered around CM Punk's first TV match in over seven-and-a-half years. In his second AEW match and first on free TV, he faced Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz.

Unlike the Kenny Omega vs Bryan Danielson match, this bout going on first didn't negatively affect the show the way it did at Dynamite. In the case of Omega vs Bryan, the match was so good that nothing could top it - anybody else following them seemed to be set up to fail.

This wasn't an all-time classic, but it was a good match from CM Punk, who seems to be finding his footing again in professional wrestling. It's great to see that both of CM Punk's initial AEW opponents were young, up-and-coming stars - representing a lot of what his upcoming run will be for.

There seems to be a big difference in approach between CM Punk and Daniel Bryan, though the latter admitted that he doesn't view Punk as competition in AEW. The win over Powerhouse Hobbs was a good one, with the crowd encouraging Punk.

However, it's only one down for CM Punk vs Team Taz. While Hook vs CM Punk may not happen, the ultimate goal of the feud is likely to head towards CM Punk vs Ricky Starks.

Punk beating Ricky Starks isn't guaranteed at all. Starks is one of AEW's bright young stars who has been in the wrestling business for a decade now. CM Punk could put over Ricky Starks in an attempt to drag their feud on longer.

Otherwise, it's going to be fairly straightforward on AEW, and the CM Punk vs Team Taz feud might just end sooner rather than later.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Alan John