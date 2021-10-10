6 Wrestling legends who have appeared only once in AEW 

Fans following AEW know that the company's one thing in spades is how it has treated its legacy talent. AEW has gone out of their way to ensure their legends are booked in clever angles and given the respect they deserve.

Talents like The Rock-n-Roll Express, Eric Bischoff, and Diamond Dallas Page have been used sparingly but effectively. Other legends like Sting, Arn Anderson, and Jake the Snake are booked with a larger story at hand. Their experience is used to put over younger talent.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW

Watch A brutal attack onto the Rock n Roll Express by the hands of @santana_proud & @ortiz_powerful!Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TNTDrama 8e/7c A brutal attack onto the Rock n Roll Express by the hands of @santana_proud & @ortiz_powerful!

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TNTDrama 8e/7c https://t.co/PIA5cevzt5

Moreover, the wrestling legends are not used as fodder for dominant champions. It's in service to a larger storyline that comes off as organic and not shoe-horned in, as some fans have complained about WWE.

There's a method to the madness, and, for now, AEW has perfected its use of legacy talent. They've done this by using them to their fullest potential without demeaning or redacting their past accomplishments.

In the midst of all of this, some appeared only once in AEW. Here are six wrestling legends who did so.

#6 Jazz at AEW All Out 2019

Jazz was briefly part of the original ECW promotion, which translated into a career at WWE, where she was a two-time Women's Champion. Jazz has had a remarkable pro-wrestling career.

Sporting a bald look, Jazz entered the Casino Battle Royal at AEW All Out 2019. While not winning the match, Jazz was part of a 'staredown' between herself, ODB, Awesome Kong, and Nyla Rose. In her very brief AEW appearance, Jazz made an impact.

Jazz did retire from in-ring competition but appeared in IMPACT Wrestling for one last run. This culminated in a career vs. title match with Deonna Purrazzo in 2021, her last pro-wrestling match. She's still active in the promotion serving as a manager for Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering.

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh