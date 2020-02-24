AEW Rumors - Possible update on former WWE Superstar Raven's status in The Dark Order

If fans tuned in last week to AEW Dynamite in opening minutes of the show during the Tag Team Battle Royal, The Dark Order was in attendance taunting SCU as they were eliminated.

Scorpio Sky then jumped over the barricade to attack them. At that moment, former WWE Superstar Raven was spotted seated behind The Dark Order.

Looks like @ScorpioSky is not a big Dark Order guy 😅 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/phIJQsXYYo — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 20, 2020

Of course, this led to speculation that Raven could be the leader of The Dark Order; that leader being the 'Exalted One'. But according to Cage Side Seats, this could prove to be a red herring. They are reporting that Raven's presence has been just a tease and that he's not actually part of the plans for The Dark Order.

Raven's presence was probably just to mislead the fans and keep the speculation going about 'The Exalted One.' During their promo in the Battle Royal, the group even mentioned that Christopher Daniels of SCU was nowhere to be found and hinted that he too could be a member of the group. But this could also be meant to mislead the fans.

Is Matt Hardy coming to AEW to be revealed as The Leader of The Dark Order?

If anyone is being linked with The Dark Order, it's Matt Hardy. His WWE Contract is due to expire on March 01, 2020 and it's looking more likely that he won't re-sign with WWE. His latest YouTube video seemed to hint at a rebirth after he was essentially destroyed by Randy Orton.

He ended the video with a very omonimous warning/message and said:

"We're only a few days away from the second coming of the new and omnipotent version of Matt Hardy."

To add to the speculation, Evil Uno of The Dark Order seemed to hint on Twitter that 'The Exalted One' is close at hand.

The Exalted One arrives. — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) February 23, 2020

Are the two messages linked or are fans just reading too much into it? Only time will tell where Hardy ends up.