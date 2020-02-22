Matt Hardy posts cryptic tweet as his WWE contract comes to an end

The Drums hint at something darker...(Pic Source: Matt Hardy Brand YouTube)

Matt Hardy may have been decimated by Randy Orton on the last episode of WWE RAW but he is still alive, albeit on a 'chair of wheels.'

Hardy's WWE contract is set to end on March 01, and his future is yet to be determined. Moreover, his tweets get all the more cryptic as he inches closer to D-Day.

OPPORTUNITY DWELLS IN CHAOS — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 22, 2020

Through his own YouTube channel, Hardy has been hinting at something that wrestling fans should anticipate. In a recent video, Hardy thanked Randy Orton for destroying him and also hinted that a rebirth was on the horizon. He said: (H/T Wrestling Inc):

"As I sit here in my beloved Chair of Wheels on the magical Hardy Compound, yes, we are now only a matter of days away from the rebirth, the reincarnation, the resurrection of my essence. We're only a few days away from the second coming of the new and omnipotent version of Matt Hardy."

Rumor has it that Hardy could be headed to AEW and will be revealed as "The Exalted One", Leader of The Dark Order. Is that the "Omnipotent Version" or is Hardy hinting at something else entirely? All will be revealed in the coming days.