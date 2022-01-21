7 AEW stars Roman Reigns has eliminated in the WWE Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns had eliminated several current AEW stars from the WWE Royal Rumble when the latter were in Vince McMahon's company.

The Big Dog made his first appearance in the annual multi-man extravaganza in 2014, and since then, he's appeared in almost all Rumble matches except 2019 and 2021.

The Head of the Table has eliminated a total of 32 wrestlers from the Royal Rumble, tied with The Big Show and Triple H as the sixth-highest eliminations in the event's history.

He held the record for the most eliminations in a single Royal Rumble for five years when he eliminated 12 men in 2014. Brock Lesnar broke that record in 2020. Interestingly, neither man won the match.

While he's not scheduled to appear in this year's Royal Rumble match, that could change depending on the outcome of his match against Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship. If Reigns loses the bout, fans could see him appear in the Battle Royale to win a WrestleMania main event opportunity.

Without further ado, let's look at 7 AEW stars Roman Reigns has thrown over the top rope in arguably the most entertaining WWE gimmick match of all time.

#7. Roman Reigns eliminated AEW's Dustin Rhodes fka Goldust from Royal Rumble 2014

Roman Reigns entered the 2014 Royal Rumble at the 15th spot and delivered a historical performance, eliminating 12 superstars. During his 34-minute run in the match, he threw wrestling veteran and current AEW star Dustin Rhodes over the top rope.

Performing under the Goldust moniker back then, Dustin could only eliminate his brother Cody Rhodes before getting tossed out of the ring himself.

#6. Roman Reigns eliminated Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose in 2014

Former Shield brothers Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns realized it was every man for themselves as they went at each other in the final stages of the 2014 Royal Rumble.

The Tribal Chief came out on top as he eliminated not only the former AEW World Champion but also Seth Rollins and Cesaro simultaneously.

