7 AEW stars who have wrestled in the WWE Royal Rumble

While WWE's Royal Rumble will be taking place this Sunday, AEW fans will have to wait a while for their version of the Premium Live Event, called the Casino Battle Royal.

The Royal Rumble is an annual Premium Live Event that's been held since 1988. The main event is a 30 man or - since recently - woman battle royal where entranants enter the ring at intervals. The only way to win is by eliminating all opponents by throwing them over the top rope, or by surviving until everyone else is eliminated.

It's no secret that quite a number of wrestlers currently signed to All Elite Wrestling were once in WWE. While their accolades in the Royal Rumbles all differ, practically all ex-WWE wrestlers took part at least once.

Let's look back at some of the current AEW stars who once featured in a Royal Rumble. The list will be sorted based on their achievements in all Royal Rumbles so far as well as some of their statistics.

7. Jake Hager of AEW's Inner Circle, FKA Jack Swagger

During Jake Hager's run in WWE, he went by the name of Jack Swagger. He was booked as an American Hero and his persona mainly revolved around his strong patriotism.

Swagger would eventually be paired with Zeb Colter - now known as Dutch Mantel. Colter would manage Swagger as well as form the short-lived stable known as "The Real Americans" alongside Cesaro. The odd pairing was unfortunately not well received by fans and didn't last.

Swagger found very little success in any Royal Rumble, and the only noteworthy thing is that he appeared in six of them. Oddly enough, even though he never won a Royal Rumble as Swagger, Hager won three different championships.

