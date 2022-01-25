7 biggest AEW stars not born in the US

AEW has assembled an exceptional roster of established talent and rising stars, drawing fans from all over the world. From CM Punk to Cody Rhodes, All Elite Wrestling has assembled a who's who of the wrestling world on Dynamite and Rampage weekly. They have also signed some competitors who are either compelling characters or outstanding in-ring performers - or both.

This bevy of stars includes stars from the United Kingdom, Japan, Mexico and beyond. It is quite astonishing that in just three years they have accomplished so much as a company. When the world finally opens up again, All Elite Wrestling will have talent that can be featured in just about every region of the world.

Whether it be singles, women's or tag team divisions, the company has been able to highlight performers from all over the globe. They have been champions and major components of the promotion. In this article, let's take a look at the seven biggest AEW stars not born in the United States.

7) AEW star Andrade El Idolo

Andrade El Idolo was granted his release from WWE last March and arrived in AEW in May. The former NXT Champion has already shown his in-ring excellence in bangers against PAC and Cody Rhodes. Andrade now finds himself in an alliance with Matt Hardy and his Hardy Family Office stable.

The Mexican-born star has been a force to be reckoned with for pretty much every promotion that he has worked for. Andrade El Idolo won the top title for CMLL in Mexico and then won the IWGP Intercontinental Championship for NJPW in Japan. He was widely regarded as a fabulous in-ring worker before he ever signed with WWE.

In NXT, he won the top prize and put on one of the greatest matches in WWE history with Johnny Gargano at TakeOver: Philadelphia. After getting called up to the main roster, it didn't take the former La Sombra long to win championship gold there. Andrade would defeat WWE legend Rey Mysterio to win his first United States Championship and hold it for 151 days.

