7 real-life friends Chris Jericho has in AEW - Former WWE World Champion, ECW legend

Chris Jericho is one of the biggest names in AEW today. He is certainly the greatest entertainer in the wrestling industry and turns everything he touches to gold.

Jericho has won top titles in nearly every promotion he’s worked for. Along with that, he has also competed in many tag teams and factions, something that has allowed him to become friends with many wrestlers.

Tony Khan's promotion has hired some top names over the past few years, and many of them have a long history with Chris Jericho. Meanwhile, many of the newcomers in All Elite Wrestling have benefited from his experience, and consider him their mentor.

Several current AEW stars and personnel are good friends with Le Champion behind the scenes. However, there are a handful who are really close to the former AEW Champion in real life.

With that in mind, take a look at the seven real-life friends of Chris Jericho in AEW.

#7. Sammy Guevara is friends with Chris Jericho

Sammy Guevara is just 28-year-old while Chris Jericho will soon celebrate his 51st birthday. Even though there is a big age gap between the two stars, it’s good to know that they share a special bond behind the scenes.

During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Guevara commented on his friendship with Jericho, among other things.

“I didn’t know him prior to AEW. He ended up watching NWA 70, which I was wrestling at, and for whatever reason he saw my match and he took a liking to me. That’s one of the reasons I was brought into AEW and into the Inner Circle. But it was more as TV weeks just progressed and we were doing stuff on TV, Le Sex Gods, and we were texting back and forth just with ideas."

"A real friendship just kind of grew naturally, it wasn’t a forced thing. I really can’t describe one moment, but it was pretty much just the weeks of TV. We just became better and better friends as time has gone on, through the good times and the bad times. He’s been there for me when I’ve needed it most. I love that guy and I’ll do anything for him,” said Sammy Guevara.

Jericho mentioned Sammy Guevara as one of his favourite tag partners in his interview with Stone Cold.



THEY’RE ACKNOWLEDGING AEW! pic.twitter.com/qFwqnTNHkh — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) April 7, 2021

Sammy Guevara has grown as a wrestler and entertainer in AEW after working alongside Chris Jericho. Many stars have credited Jericho for their success, and it’s good to see that the youngster has found a true friend in the veteran.

1 / 7 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das