Chris Jericho's close friend signs AEW Contract

It's his first US National Contract (Source: AEW)

While Chris Jericho and the rest of The Inner Circle may have inflicted damage on the members of The Elite, he also announced that a close, personal friend of his signed his first major US contract and it was none other than Dr. Luther.

Dr. Luther debuted in AEW as part of the Brandi Rhodes heel group, The Nightmare Collective. The group was disbanded after poor fan response. After that, Dr. Luther has been engaged in a feud of sorts with Jimmy Havoc.

Dr. Luther's real name is Len Olson and has been in the pro wrestling business for several years. He actually received his training in the famous Hart Dungeon. He has wrestled for various promotions including Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling, WAR, ECW, WCW as well as ECCW.

From the looks of it, Luther has not only signed a new contract as a wrestler, but will be working in a backstage capacity. Considering that he has been wrestling since the 1990s, he would bring considerable experience to a locker room that already has the likes of Dustin Rhodes, Billy Gunn, and Dean Malenko.

It'll be interesting to how his feud with Havoc works out. Considering that both men have experience in death matches, it won't be a surprise if fans see a version of that on AEW Dark or AEW Dynamite.