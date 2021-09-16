7 Things AEW subtly told us on Dynamite: Possible spoiler on Kenny Omega-Bryan Danielson match, Another faction reunites next week?

.

Another episode of AEW Dynamite is in the books, and unsurprisingly, it delivered. Chris Jericho and Jake Hager confronted loudmouth Dan Lambert and his team of elite MMA fighters, including Junior dos Sanos, Andrei Arlovski, and Kayla Harrison. While Paige Van Zant was there too, she was in the background, and Excalibur seemed to snub her for some odd reason.

Jade Cargill, on the other hand, squashed Layla Hirsch, keeping her great streak alive. While we're in for a packed episode of AEW Rampage this Friday, next week will be even bigger.

AEW's Grand Slam week will take place, with the Dynamite "super show" and the Rampage special that will have a two-hour run time. Many matches have been announced for the four-hour AEW Grand Slam week, and we'll get into all of that and more.

#7 Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega finally get their AEW meeting date

Bryan Danielson wasted no time when he jumped ship to AEW. Although All Out seems like it was only yesterday, a lot has happened since. Danielson went straight after AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, and he has been behind him ever since.

There was another confrontation between the two men this week, with Don Callis doing some incredible heelwork on the mic. He suits the role of Kenny Omega's mouthpiece, and Bryan Danielson seems to be the perfect babyface against The Best Bout Machine.

Danielson officially laid out a challenge for Omega, and the AEW World Champion accepted. They will face off in the main event of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, seven days from now.

However, it's important to note that Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson will be a non-title match. It's quite obvious why this was done. Bryan Danielson vs Kenny Omega is a dream match, and it will be the former's in-ring debut for AEW.

A possible spoiler on the match - Bryan Danielson is almost guaranteed to win. Kenny Omega was most recently pinned by Christian Cage for the IMPACT Wrestling World Title. He will likely be pinned or submitted by Bryan Danielson.

This will either set up another AEW Dynamite bout, or they could drag on the feud until November, where Full gear will occur. It's a bit of a crutch for AEW to have their next pay-per-view in November, but the feud could easily carry on until then.

